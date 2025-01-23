AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Britt Baker accused of cheating on Adam Cole, Bobby Lashley pulls off career-first feat, Sad retirement confirmed

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we will be looking at news stories involving Britt Baker, Adam Cole, and more.

Bobby Lashley has won his first-ever title in All Elite Wrestling. A travel hell day also occurred for the AEW roster due to flight delays across the country. So, without any further ado, let's dive into these stories:

#5. Britt Baker issued a statement over allegations of cheating on Adam Cole

Britt Baker has been a victim of tremendous controversy lately. She has also had to face allegations of cheating on Adam Cole and has finally issued a statement about it.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Both Baker and Cole had been in a relationship for years before announcing their split back in October of last year. Since then rumors have circulated over her cheating on Adam Cole, with veteran wrestler Konnan also backing up these rumors.

The D.M.D. finally broke her silence over the rumors about her private life and responded to Konnan's claims on X (fka Twitter) stating that she never cheated on anyone:

"I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate. I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource."

Expand Tweet

#4. Bobby Lashley wins first-ever title in All Elite Wrestling

Bobby Lashley has accomplished a career feat after winning his first-ever title in All Elite Wrestling. Lashley teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to take on Private Party in a tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Dynamite.

The Hurt Syndicate would make quick work of Mark Quen and Isaih Kassidy to dethrone them as Tag Champs. This achievement marks the first-ever Tag Team Title win for Bobby Lashley, while his partner Shelton Benjamin is a multi-time Tag Champion.

#3. Christopher Daniels confirms his in-ring retirement and gets emotional on Dynamite

Christopher Daniels put an end to his wrestling career on Collision last week as he wrestled his final match against Hangman Page. The Fallen Angel came out to address his retirement on AEW Dynamite this week.

Daniels suffered brutal damage in the Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Page on the Maximum Carnage edition of Collision. The former ROH World Champion would reveal on Dynamite that the doctors have told him to never wrestle again following the cumulative wear and tear he suffered from the match.

The 54-year-old star then took to X to reflect on his retirement and stated that he's happy for his long career.

Expand Tweet

#2. Travel day from Hell for the AEW roster

Professional wrestlers are almost always traveling, whether it's being on the road or constantly taking flights to reach shows, Internationally or domestically. The same thing goes for the entire AEW roster.

However, unfortunately, they suffered a grueling travel day from hell due to a result of flight delays across the country. Many of them were trying to reach last night's AEW taping in Knoxville, Tennessee. Will Ospreay would suffer particularly as Delta Airlines would lose his bags as he was changing flights back in Atlanta.

#1. Tony Schiavone issued a health update on his wife, Lois

Tony Schiavone had been reportedly going through a family emergency and had been noticeably absent on the January 8th edition of Dynamite. The AEW announcer has now addressed his absence which debunked the rumors of him being suspended from the company due to past comments.

Speaking on his podcast, "What happened when?", Tony Schiavone would reveal that his wife Lois had been in hospital due to hip surgery. He would also give an update on her current condition:

"She's actually moving quite well, now. But it's slow, it really is," Schiavone said." He said.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Schiavone return to the commentary desk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback