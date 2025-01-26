AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE star returning with his legendary gimmick? Jon Moxley Royal Rumble week update, Toni Storm swerve

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we will look at news stories involving former WWE stars, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and more.

A former WWE star has finally returned to All Elite Wrestling after nine months. A new trademark was also filed for a former WWE star's legendary alter ego. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. AEW filed a new trademark for a former WWE star's alter ego

Paul Wight (FKA the Big Show) has had a legendary career wrestling in promotions such as WWE and WCW. He joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 and wrestled for the promotion a few times. But the star has been off TV for some time now and has seemingly taken up a role backstage.

Wight has hinted at returning to the ring soon and it seems he might be bringing back his old gimmick. AEW has filed a new trademark for Paul Wight's legendary alter ego, "Captain Insano." Tony Khan's promotion had filed a trademark for the gimmick back in 2021 with USTPO, but the new trademark filed on January 24 is related more to clothing apparel:

"G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; Tank tops; Clothing for wear in wrestling games”, “G & S: Action figures; Toy action figures; Cases for action figures; Play sets for action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy wrestling rings”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler.” [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

#4. Jon Moxley will be in town for the Royal Rumble; could he finally show up?

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most exciting events for professional wrestling fans as they anticipate which star could debut or return. Fans have also noticed that Jon Moxley will be in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble weekend since he's set to appear with his wife Renee Paquette at the annual Wrestlecon.

While this appearance makes fans quite excited about a potential return, it should be noted that Moxley has signed a new deal with AEW that will run until 2027. So, we're pretty sure he has no plans to return to WWE as of now.

#3. Toni Storm pulls off an incredible swerve at AEW Collision

Mariah May and Toni Storm recently came face-to-face with each other this week on Collision. The two stars are locked in for a match at AEW Grand Slam in Australia for the Women's World championship.

During the segment on Collision, Storm would come in to hug Mariah May as she continued to play her rookie with amnesia gimmick. However, The Glamour would shove her and slap Toni several times before dropping her face first on the mat and leaving the ring.

Following this act, Storm would get up and return to her Timeless gimmick. She then would proceed to call her former rival out and recall the feud both of them had last year.

#2. Former WWE star returned on Collision after 9 months

A former WWE star, Angelo Parker made his return to Collision after nine months of hiatus. Parker reunited with Daddy Magic, and Daniel Garcia to take on the team of The Undisputed Kingdom consisting of Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly.

Parker was last seen back in April 2024 before his wife, Ruby Soho announced her pregnancy. Even though the former WWE star made a valiant effort, his return didn't go as planned as The Undisputed Kingdom emerged victorious.

#1. AEW's newest blockbuster partnership has been reportedly revealed

Tony Khan and his management are always working out ways to expand the promotion after recently securing a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. A new report has revealed that the promotion's pay-per-views might be coming to Amazon Prime soon.

AEW's PPVs are available to watch on Triller, YouTube, and other traditional pay-per-view platforms at the moment. According to Wrestlenomics, Amazon Prime is set to join that list very soon, but it should be noted that neither party has confirmed this partnership as of yet.

