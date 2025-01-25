AEW secured a massive new television contract with Warner Bros. Discovery late last year, but Tony Khan & Co. are still working out new deals to expand the reach of All Elite Wrestling even further. A new report has just revealed that the young promotion might have its pay-per-view events available on Amazon Prime very soon.

As part of its new contract with WBD, the promotion is simulcasting its weekly programming on the MAX streaming service. It's been noted that the promotion's PPVs will also be hosted on MAX sometime this year, but no specific date has been given regarding that yet.

All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views are available on Triller, YouTube, and some traditional PPV platforms at the moment. According to Wrestlenomics, that list will likely include Amazon Prime this year. However, Wrestlenomics noted that neither party had confirmed this info yet, and there's been no date given on when it could begin.

Latest update on relations between AEW and WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery has enjoyed a successful partnership with AEW since 2019. However, it took longer than many expected to hammer out a new television contract in 2024.

The new deal featured a massive pay raise for Tony Khan's promotion, along with the aforementioned simulcasting and library package on MAX. According to a recent report by Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Dr. Chris Featherstone, the cable network seems pleased with the current partnership and looks forward to forging ahead with AEW.

"I have been informed that ratings are indeed a factor that goes into evaluating programming decisions.... This is increasingly relevant considering the nature of media today where fans are engaged across linear, digital/streaming, and social platforms.... That being said, WBD has a 'successful more-than five-year relationship with AEW, and look forward to continue collaborating for many years to come,'" wrote Dr. Featherstone.

Recent reports have indicated that WWE might be trying to stymie All Elite Wrestling's expansion into international markets. Whether the Jacksonville-based promotion can continue to grow in 2025 remains to be seen.

