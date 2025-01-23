Huge update on AEW's partnership with Warner Brother Discovery - Reports 

AEW announced the continuation of its broadcasting partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery last year. A report has now emerged offering some insight into the importance of viewership figures drawn by the Tony Khan-led company's on-screen product with respect to the deal.

Five years since the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, the company announced the extension of its media rights agreement with WBD, which would see All Elite Wrestling content being broadcast across various channels - with Dynamite airing on TBS on Wednesdays and Collision airing on TNT on Saturdays, and both programs being available for streaming on MAX, in addition to pay-per-view events.

The new and reportedly lucrative multi-year deal has already inspired Tony Khan to book multiple television specials to kick off their 2025 programming - such as Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Dynamite, and Collision: Maximum Carnage - besides their regular weekly content. Loading up the card for last Wednesday's show in Cincinnati with big names and matches seems to have actually paid dividends, in terms of increased viewership figures.

A recent report from Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone has shed some light on the importance of ratings as a key element of consideration with regard to programming decision-making in AEW, and WBD's outlook on its relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Latest on the partnership between AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery: I have been informed that ratings are indeed a factor that goes into evaluating programming decisions.... This is increasingly relevant considering the nature of media today where fans are engaged across linear, digital/streaming, and social platforms.... That being said, WBD has a 'successful more-than five-year relationship with AEW, and look forward to continue collaborating for many years to come,'" wrote Dr. Featherstone.

TK and company are surely looking to fire up more momentum with this week's edition of Dynamite.

What has already transpired on the latest AEW Dynamite

The January 22, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite is emanating from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show opened with a tense chat between fierce rivals Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay on the subject of setting aside their differences to take down The Don Callis Family.

This was followed by Jon Moxley issuing an ominous warning to Adam Copeland before the former TNT Champion's match against PAC of The Death Riders.

