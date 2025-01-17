Major AEW debut boosts Dynamite ratings for the first time in nearly 3 months

AEW presented another stacked episode of pro wrestling television this Wednesday with the first-ever Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. Ratings for the show are now in, noting a modest boost in viewership.

Sometime earlier, reports emerged claiming that AEW's broadcasting partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, had asked the company to place more emphasis on producing their January 15 and 16 shows in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tony Khan seemingly obliged, loading up the card for Dynamite: Maximum Carnage with the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match featuring the debuting Megan Bayne, Kenny Omega's return to action, and hometown World Champion Jon Moxley's title defense against Powerhouse Hobbs.

The star-studded episode, which played out in front of a packed crowd in the Brady Music Center, has seemingly drawn an average of 679,000 viewers and an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.18. This marks a notable boost in viewership figures compared to those raked in by Dynamite last week, which drew 615,000 viewers with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.17, and also the highest numbers pulled in by the show in around three months.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

However, these figures do not factor in the viewership on MAX, where Dynamite and Collision are also being streamed, courtesy of AEW's new deal with WBD.

What AEW has in store for Collision this week

On January 16, in the same venue as Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday's edition of Collision: Maximum Carnage. The episode will present a multi-person tag team match, the announcement of which has received much criticism and fan backlash. It pits The Death Riders and The Learning Tree against Rated-FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Expand Tweet

Also on Collision, Kazuchika Okada will defend his Continental Championship against his long-time rival, Tomohiro Ishii. Furthermore, Christopher Daniels will try to prove to Adam Page that he is more than just a backstage executive and can still go toe-to-toe with a former AEW World Champion as The Fallen Angel takes on Page in a Texas Death Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback