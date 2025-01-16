Popular star mysteriously silent backstage after shocking return to AEW after 588 days

The January 15, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage witnessed many returns and debuts. Popular Indy star Megan Bayne also returned to make her All Elite television debut on the show.

The 26-year-old star has previously performed for Tony Khan's wrestling promotion. Her last appearance in All Elite Wrestling was 588 days ago on the June 7, 2023, edition of Rampage, where she tagged along with Emi Sakura to wrestle a tag team match against Maki Itoh and Willow Nightingale in a Dark match, which they lost.

Megan Bayne returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion on this week's flagship show episode. She made a surprise appearance and participated in the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, she couldn't win the bout.

Later, All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive video featuring her on its official X (fka Twitter) handle. A backstage correspondent approached her for an interview. But she mysteriously stared at the camera and left without saying a word.

Check out the backstage clip below.

The post read, "EXCLUSIVE: @MeganBayne is a woman of few words after her ELECTRIC debut in tonight's Casino Gauntlet Match!"

Who won the Casino Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite?

The first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match saw Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, and Willow Nightingale lock horns to win a title shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Storm emerged victorious in the bout.

Therefore, the former Women's Champion is set to challenge the current champion, Mariah May, for the belt. Storm lost the title to Mariah May at All In London last year, so this would be a rematch for the title.

The two former friends who turned enemies will lock horns at Grand Slam Australia, which will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland. The event will mark the company's first show on Australian soil.

