All 5 AEW returns and debuts on Dynamite Maximum Carnage (January 15, 2025)

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage featured a plethora of interesting moments. Despite an already stacked match card ready for the night, there were still unannounced surprises during the show.

It is Maximum Carnage week for the promotion, and tonight's show was the first of its kind for this special episode of Dynamite. As mentioned by the commentary team, this is like a mini-pay-per-view in itself, with several blockbuster segments and matches lined up.

Everything from in-ring debuts to in-ring returns, surprise appearances, and long-awaited appearances were featured during the show. Here are all the surprises that happened tonight at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

#1. Kenny Omega made his AEW in-ring return

One of the must-see things on Dynamite tonight was Kenny Omega making his in-ring return to AEW for the first time in 407 days. This was only his return match on the promotion as he made his official in-ring return at Wrestle Dynasty two weeks ago in an impressive match against NJPW's Gabe Kidd.

Tonight, he took on Brian Cage, as his long-standing feud with the Don Callis Family seems to have been rekindled. This would be his first match in AEW since December 2023 against Ethan Page. Omega barely showed any ring rust as he brought the fight to The Machine.

Expand Tweet

He ended up winning, but Don Callis had the final laugh as his stable laid out Omega and Will Ospreay, who came to Kenny's aid. He continues to assert his dominance on the promotion, having four dominant stars by his side.

#2. Swerve Strickland returns after vicious attack from Ricochet

Two weeks ago, Ricochet cost Swerve Strickland a chance to be the number one contender in the recent Casino Gauntlet match by attacking him with scissors.

Tonight, Swerve shockingly made his return as he wanted to exact revenge on the former WWE high-flyer. Ricochet ended up high-tailing and running straight out of the arena.

Expand Tweet

The two have been in a heated feud for about a month now, and each is looking to embarrass and cause pain to one another in any way they can. It remains to be seen when they finally have a straight-up confrontation without dirty tactics.

#3. MVP makes his AEW in-ring debut

The Hurt Syndicate has been in full force in AEW for two and a half months now, but MVP only made his official AEW in-ring debut tonight at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The group was in trios action against AEW tag team champions Private Party alongside Mark Briscoe.

The veteran put on a show tonight as he and his comrades achieved their goal—to hurt people. The trio successfully won tonight in what was their debut as a unit. They also put the entire locker room on notice as they beat the current tag team champions.

MVP has proven that despite mostly being the group manager, he can still hit the ropes and punish anyone who wants to step in the ring with him.

#4. Megan Bayne finally makes her way to AEW Dynamite

Megan Bayne surprisingly emerged as an entrant in the women's casino gauntlet match tonight. Last year, there was the belief that she had signed with AEW, but later on, it was confirmed that this was no longer the case. Tonight was not her first rodeo with the company, as she previously competed on AEW Dark and some other dark matches for their other weekly shows.

Reports came in before tonight's show began about her being around for Dynamite, but there was no confirmation on her role. The former Stardom star turned heads immediately as she came out and showed her capabilities against some of the top women in the locker room.

Although she did not win, this was an impressive showing for her. Fans must wait for confirmation regarding her status and whether tonight indicated that she was finally All Elite.

#5. Samoa Joe returns after 189 days

Apart from Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland, another former AEW World Champion returned earlier tonight after six months. Samoa Joe has once more aided HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata, helping them put away The Patriarchy.

In July last year, the trio was feuding with The Learning Tree. This feud was put on hold after Jericho took out each of them individually. With them on different recovery timelines, they had to stop this partnership for now.

Tonight, Shibata came to Hook's aid for his match against Christian Cage. However, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian got involved when things got too intense. Joe came out to even the odds, and the trio sent the group running.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's show had a lot of surprises in store for the fans. But Maximum Carnage week isn't over yet, as the Collision edition of the show is set to air this Saturday. There may still be more shocking moments to close out the week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback