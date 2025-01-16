Former WWE United States Champion makes huge AEW debut 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jan 16, 2025 02:12 GMT
A former WWE US Champion made his AEW in-ring debut this Wednesday [Image Credits: WWE
A former WWE US Champion made his AEW in-ring debut this Wednesday

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage featured The Hurt Syndicate in trios action. Former WWE US Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) wrestled his first-ever All Elite match on the special television episode.

Ahead of Bobby Lashley's singles match with Mark Briscoe last Wednesday, the former WWE Champion, alongside his "business associates" Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, interrupted Private Party's live TV celebration on the entrance stage, revealing The Syndicate's interest in going after the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The All Mighty defeated Briscoe last week, but Zay and Quen made the save for The Sussex County Chicken after Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP initiated a post-match assault on the former ROH World Champion. This led to AEW announcing a trios match pitting Mark Briscoe and Private Party against all three members of The Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

The Franchise Playa discussed his All Elite in-ring debut in a video package ahead of the special television episode. MVP competed extensively throughout the matchup, showing excellent tag team cohesion with his fellow ex-WWE colleagues. Although Briscoe, Zay, and Quen mounted a spirited comeback, a devastating thrust kick on the latter from The Standard of Excellence secured the win for Benjamin, Lashley, and Porter.

MVP first appeared on-screen in All Elite Wrestling at Grand Slam 2024. It remains to be seen if he or his colleagues will challenge Private Party for a shot at their tag titles.

