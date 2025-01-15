Former United States Champion revisits title glory; ready to 'lace up boots' nearly 2 years after last WWE match 

A former WWE United States Champion is preparing to wrestle his first match in an AEW ring this week on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The star in question, Montel Vontavious Porter (aka MVP), recently warned his upcoming opponents as he listed some of his major accolades.

Last week, on the Jacksonville-based promotion's Wednesday Night Show, The Hurt Syndicate crashed Private Party's live celebration. Bobby Lashley intimated that the stable was interested in pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The All Mighty subsequently defeated Mark Briscoe in singles action, after which he and his allies unleashed a post-match beatdown on the former ROH World Champion. Thankfully, Zay and Quen, wielding steel chairs, made the save for Briscoe.

Some time afterward, it was announced that The Sussex County Chicken would team up with Private Party to face The Hurt Syndicate in a trios match on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. In a video package shared on X/Twitter, MVP hyped up his imminent All Elite in-ring debut alongside his teammates.

The Franchise Playa clarified that despite being an excellent manager, he is no slouch in the ring, citing his past championship wins in WWE and NJPW and his BJJ credentials.

"Because I've done such a magnificent job praising my business partners, you've forgotten about my accolades. You've forgotten that I am one of the longest-reigning United States Champions in the history of the title. You've forgotten that I am the first-ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and while I'm no NCAA All-American or an accomplished mixed martial artist like Bobby Lashley, I am a Brazilian Ju-Jitsu Black Belt." [From 1:05 onwards]

Porter proceeded to add:

"I am not just adept at managing the affairs of The Hurt Syndicate. I am an expert in managing how much oxygen you can breathe. Wednesday night, in Cincinnati, for the first time in two and a half years, MVP is taking off the suit and lacing up the boots," the veteran said.

In addition to his combined 400+-day reign as the US Champion, MVP once held the WWE Tag Team Championship with former AEW talent Matt Hardy.

Ex-WWE star MVP's recent exploits in the ring

MVP last wrestled in WWE in 2022, on the July 18 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he teamed up with his former client Omos to square off against The Street Profits in tag team action.

The Ballin' Superstar exited the company last year and made his AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024.

MVP has returned to action since then, losing to Josh Barnett at Bloodsport XII this past November and defeating Wrecking Ball Legursky at a BCW show the following month.

