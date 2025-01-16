Kenny Omega ambushed after AEW Dynamite match; dream feud teased 

Kenny Omega has just made his AEW in-ring return after 407 days tonight at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. However, a certain faction played spoiler to this as he was ambushed after the bout.

Tonight was the Best Bout Machine's first match in the company since December 2023. It was not exactly smooth sailing for Kenny Omega's in-ring return as Brian Cage proved to be a major adversary for him.

But just like multiple times in the past, Omega was able to turn the tide and push the momentum to his side. He took over the match with several V-Triggers and finished things off with a One-Winged Angel. Kenny Omega looks like he never left and has just bested a dominant force within the company.

After the match, he was ambushed by the Don Callis Family in what was a three-on-one assault. Will Ospreay quickly ran out to come to his aid. Seeing as they were former rivals, there was clear hesitation, but they put that aside for the time being. This may have been a hint at them reigniting this rivalry in the future.

To make things worse, Konosuke Takeshita came out to bolster the ranks of the Don Callis Family. Omega and Ospreay fell to the group and were left reeling after a brutal attack.

