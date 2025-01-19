Top AEW star CALLS OUT Kenny Omega; dream alliance seemingly teased

Kenny Omega was called out by a top AEW star on this week's Collision. In the process, the said talent teased a dream alliance with The Cleaner.

Kenny Omega successfully took on Brian Cage on Dynamite this past Wednesday and came out on top. However, his celebration was short-lived as he was attacked by the Don Callis Family. But much to The Best Bout Machine's surprise, Will Ospreay showed up to help him even the odds.

On AEW Collision, a backstage interview of Will Ospreay from Dynamite was aired where he called out Kenny Omega for the upcoming edition of the Wednesday night program. Ospreay said he and Omega knew each other through Don Callis.

Will Ospreay also admitted that there was an ego problem between him and Omega, but dealing with the Don Callis Family was comparatively a bigger issue for them. The Aerial Assassin concluded by saying that when they meet next week, he hopes to fix this problem once and for all.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the two stars. Going by Ospreay’s words, it is possible that he might be hinting at forming a tag team with The Cleaner to take down the Don Callis Family.

