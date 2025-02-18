AEW News & Rumor Roundup - Huge return announced; ex-WWE star to debut; Rhea Ripley's matching tattoo with former champion

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at stories involving Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.

A female star is set to debut in Tony Khan's promotion over 3 years after leaving WWE. Also, AEW is set to make a huge return and break a WCW record. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. AEW announced to make a huge return; set to achieve major feat

All Elite Wrestling was founded back on January 1, 2019, with many fans being excited for what's to come in the future. However, some would predict that the promotion would ultimately have a downfall similar to WCW's in 2001.

WCW Nitro was a successful flagbearer show that aired on Mondays from September 4, 1995, right until March 26, 2001, when Vince McMahon bought the company from AOL Time Warner. Now, it's been announced that All Elite Wrestling is set to return to Boston, with both Dynamite and Collision set to air from the MGM Music Hall. This edition of Dynamite will be its 289th episode and surpass Nitro's 288th.

#4. Female star set to debut in Tony Khan's promotion over 3 years after leaving WWE

Former WWE star La Catalina worked with the Stamford-based promotion under the ring name Katrina Cortez for two years, from 2019 to 2021. She is now set to make her debut for Tony Khan's promotion, Ring of Honor, soon.

The Chilean star became a sensation on the independent circuits after departing from WWE following her visa's expiration. She has made a name for herself in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libra (CMLL) and went on to win the 2023 Universal Amazons Championship.

The 24-year-old star has been advertised to make her debut in Tony Khan's promotion. La Catalina will take on Lady Frost during the Dynamite tapings for ROH on February 19.

#3. Buddy Matthews and his wife Rhea Ripley showed off new matching tattoos

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are one of the most adored wrestling couples on the internet. Both partners never hesitate to show off their love for one another on social media.

Ripley recently attended Grand Slam: Australia to show her support for her husband, Buddy, in his match against Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. She has now posted a series of pictures from the couple's honeymoon, one of which has a special meaning.

Matthews and Rhea showed off their new matching neck tattoos in a photo that featured Roman numerals that represented their wedding date.

#2. Reported reason for top AEW star's Dynamite absence on TV

Jamie Hayter has been absent from AEW TV for almost a month now, with her last appearance coming in the 22nd January episode of Dynamite. The 29-year-old star took on Julia Hart in her last appearance after the two had been feuding for some time and won the match.

The recent episode of Dynamite ahead of AEW Grand Slam: Australia was taped as the stars looked to head out early to the country. Jamie Hayter was reportedly absent from the event in Australia but also wasn't present in the Dynamite tapings as well.

A report from Fightful's Corey Brennan has now revealed the reason behind her absence. It was reported that Hayter was present at the RIOT Cabaret Slamma Mia: Here We Go Again show that took place in the United Kingdom instead.

#1. A major announcement made about Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has been on a tear of a run alongside The Hurt Syndicate ever since he arrived with the group in AEW. The former WWE Champion has now been announced to show up at a wrestling event outside Tony Khan's promotion.

Qatar Pro Wrestling, (QPW) recently announced on Instagram that its upcoming Super Slam 3 event will feature Bobby Lashley as well as ex-WWE stars Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, and others. The poster for the show also featured WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as well.

