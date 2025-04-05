AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Mercedes Mone wants WWE RAW star's debut, surprise Britt Baker appearance, ex-champion needed permission to cut hair

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving WWE, Mercedes Mone, Britt Baker, and more.

Ad

Mone reacted to the idea of a popular WWE star potentially making her AEW debut. Britt Baker broke her silence after her next appearance was officially confirmed. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Mercedes Mone reacts to the idea of popular WWE star joining AEW

Mercedes Mone departed WWE in 2022 after a controversial walkout with Naomi. During her run in the Stamford-based promotion, one of her closest allies and fiercest rivals was Bayley. The stars are both recognized as two of the four horsewomen of WWE.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The CEO recently did a Q&A session with her fans on X. One of the fans asked her about the possibility of Bayley showing up in All Elite Wrestling. The TBS Champion responded with praying hands emojis, signaling that she was hoping for it to happen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Britt Baker reacts after her next appearance gets officially confirmed

Britt Baker has been absent from TV for a long time now. Many fans have been speculating if the D.M.D. would show up in AEW anytime soon after reports emerged of her having backstage heat. Her next public appearance has officially been announced.

Baker's fans will be treated to a public appearance from the former AEW Women's World Champion at WrestleCon this year. Britt Baker will appear for photo ops on April 17-19. The star reacted to this announcement regarding her appearance at WrestleCon on her social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Saraya reveals WWE's strict rules for talent in the Vince McMahon era

Saraya recently revealed that she will officially depart from AEW. The Anti Diva has hinted at retiring from professional wrestling soon but also hasn't ruled out a return to WWE.

She recently spoke about her experience working for the Stamford-based promotion under the Vince McMahon regime. The former Paige spoke on the Rulebreakers podcast, stating that many simple acts regarding a talent's appearance, like getting a haircut or a tattoo, needed to be approved by the company first.

Ad

“If I wanted to get a tattoo, my boobs done, or even cut my hair, I had to ask permission from WWE.” (H/T - Sescoops)

While it seems that the Triple-H-led company is more laid back now, many fans have applauded AEW for giving the talent more freedom.

#2. Backstage update on Chris Jericho and Bandido match at AEW Dynasty 2025

Tony Khan has stacked the card for AEW Dynasty 2025. One of the matches slated for the event is Bandido taking on Chris Jericho in a Mask vs. Title match for the ROH Championship. Many fans are excited to see Bandido seek redemption, however, there were quite a few difficulties in putting it together.

Ad

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the match between Chris Jericho and Bandido was up in the air for some time. While the issue has not been disclosed as of yet, the situation was described to be a point of contention for the past couple of weeks and was even said to be "ridiculous."

It looks as if the match is going on ahead now, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

Ad

#1. AEW Collision lineup for this week

The hype for AEW Dynasty 2025 is now at an all-time high as we inch closer to the show. Tony Khan has been building excitement for the PPV each week on Dynamite and Collision.

He has now put together an interesting lineup of matches for Collision this Saturday.

Here are the following advertised matches for the show this week.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Julia Hart

Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

Pac vs. Cash Wheeler

“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. “The Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti

-Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (w/ Ricochet on Commentary)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More