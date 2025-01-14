AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan makes an announcement on ex-WWE star; major storyline quietly canceled?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at stories involving Malakai Black, Ricochet, and more.

Talented luchador Penta was congratulated by his real-life brother and AEW star, Rey Fenix, after his WWE debut on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, a WWE star believes that there's a small chance that Tony Khan could book the AEW World Title to change hands on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. So, without further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Tony Khan makes a huge announcement related to Ricochet

Ricochet didn't take too long to make enemies after he arrived in AEW, as he recently made Swerve Strickland his target. The former WWE Superstar attacked The Realest with a pair of scissors on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on January 1.

Now, Tony Khan has made an announcement related to The Future of Flight. The AEW President posted on X (Twitter) that Ricochet will appear live on this week's Dynamite: Maximum Carnage to address his attack on Strickland two weeks ago.

#4. AEW has reportedly quietly canceled a major storyline

Danhausen has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since the 2023 Worlds End PPV. He recently appeared at ROH Final Battle and attacked Mason Madden to seemingly set up a feud with MxM.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was recently asked during his Q&A session if the company had given up on Danhausen since it was thought that he would now start a feud with MxM. Sean replied that he thought the same but added that Danhausen's return at ROH Final Battle was a spur-of-the-moment thing and wasn't thought through.

Sapp further reported that Danhausen received the call for his return a day before it happened.

#3. Former WWE star believes Tony Khan could pull the trigger on 33-year-old star dethroning Jon Moxley

Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Jon Moxley for the latter's AEW World Championship on this week's Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The 33-year-old earned this opportunity by winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match last week.

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) spoke on the chances of The Embodiment of Willpower dethroning Jon Moxley this Wednesday. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth commented that the match will be very close, adding that there is a chance that Tony Khan may book the title to change hands.

I know they're going to go above and beyond and have it be as close as hell. Either a foot on the rope, a cheap shot, or something, but let them have that match. Let Moxley help make Hobbs even more. Get us going to where we go, 'They might switch the title!' And that is the goal of anything in this situation, and then keep rocking and rolling—do not forget about him next week," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

#2. People within AEW are reportedly happy about Malakai Black leaving the promotion

There's a lot of speculation surrounding Malakai Black's potential exit from AEW. Rumors have been running rampant regarding The Dutch Destroyer potentially returning to the Stamford-based company. The Striking Man from Amsterdam was previously believed to be contracted until 2027, but it has now emerged that his contract will expire this year.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people within All Elite Wrestling are discussing Malakai's exit, but no one has confirmed anything upon inquiry. It was then reported that the sources that are allegedly discussing Malakai Black's rumored exit think of it as a "good thing" despite his immense talent.

#1. Penta's real-life brother congratulated him on his Monday Night RAW debut

Penta finally made his much-awaited debut in WWE on last night's RAW, as he took on Chad Gable in a singles match. The two stars entertained the crowd with their in-ring chemistry and athleticism.

After creating amazing moments for fans, Penta ultimately defeated the Olympian. Later, he cut an emotional promo before sharing a picture with Triple H backstage. After his blockbuster debut, Cero Miedo's real-life brother and current AEW star, Rey Fenix, took to his X account, stating that he was proud to be Penta's brother.

“Congratulations, bro! Without a doubt MY FAVORITE FIGHTER! You deserve all the best for all you've worked for, the #1 FIGHTER. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU ❤️ and 👌🏻 FEAR!” he wrote. [Translated via Google]

Other AEW stars, such as Marko Stunt and Thunder Rosa, also congratulated Penta on social media. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the masked star in the coming weeks.

