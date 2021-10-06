"I am pulling for them" – Shawn Stasiak gives his take on AEW and their competition with WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak spoke about AEW on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Unskripted.

The former Attitude Era star admitted that he is hoping AEW succeeds and is excited for the current state of professional wrestling.

Stasiak believes that, at the end of the day, AEW is, and isn't, in competition with WWE. The former 15-time Hardcore Champion knows that WWE is a machine in terms of revenue and is a global empire right now.

However, according to Stasiak, competition arises mostly in terms of ratings. Stasiak mentioned that during the Attitude Era, almost 10 million people used to tune in for the Monday Night Wars whereas, now, it's close to the 1-2 million range.

"I am pulling for them. I am excited for the pro-wrestling industry right now. I think it's great there's something finally buzzing after all these years. You know, everyone keeps talking about, 'It's not competition with WWE', you know what? At the end of the day, it is and, at the end of the day, though, people can only spend so much money. Now, I know that WWE is a machine when it comes to merchandise, a global empire right now. When you say competition, I guess there's a sense of competition, maybe ratings. I don't think TV ratings seems to be as big or significant as it once was. Well, in my era, the Attitude Era, you had 10 million people, I think, watching it every week; now it's, like, maybe 1-2 million and in that range," said Shawn Stasiak on AEW.

AEW will celebrate their Dynamite second anniversary show this week

AEW will present its Dynamite second anniversary show this week. The promotion has a stacked card that includes a huge TNT Championship match between new champion Sammy Guevara and Bobby Fish.

A huge Ladder Match will decide the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship. The likes of Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb, Bryan Danielson, and The Elite will be in action on AEW Dynamite this week.

