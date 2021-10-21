"Eric is doing an act"- Tony Khan believes WWE Hall of Famer is trying to stir up controversy with recent AEW comments

Tony Khan believes WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was trying to "stir up controversy" with his recent comments on AEW and Khan himself.

Eric Bischoff made some harsh comments about Tony Khan on his 83 Weeks podcast. He asked the AEW boss to "shut up" and focus on AEW instead of forcing competition with WWE.

The comments felt strange, considering Eric Bischoff was infamous for firing shots at WWE during Monday Night Wars. Tony Khan alluded to the comments on Busted Open Radio before saying Eric Bischoff was merely putting up an act.

"For Eric Bischoff, of all people, the guy who got lowered down on a motorcycle from the ceiling, the guy who challenged Vince McMahon to fight him, to say that somebody should stay quiet is laughable. Eric is doing an act. I respect it, but let's be serious, Eric used to be a wrestling company executive and now he's a commentator and as a commentator, he's trying to stir up controversy, but I think it would be pretty naive of anybody to look at this and not examine that the person talking is Eric Bischoff, who is the most out-spoken wrestling executive of all-time and somebody who got a lot of heat," Tony Khan said. (h/t: Fightful)

Tony Khan was delighted over AEW Rampage's ratings to win over WWE Smackdown

Tony was happy to see AEW beating the mammoth WWE SmackDown recently. Rampage narrowly edged the Blue Brand in several vital demos last Friday:

"I haven't said much about it since we won other than thanking people for their support and some very brief celebration as the numbers came in, which is really, in this world, at the buzzer, the post-buzzer celebration. Since the numbers came in on Monday, I haven't said much. Those numbers speak for themselves. I'm just really proud we won that head-to-head, we didn't make the choice to go head-to-head for 30 minutes against the competition, especially when they decided to do 30 minutes commercial-free and they lost. I think it was great for us," Tony Khan said.

AEW Rampage being on TNT and Smackdown being on FS1 helped Tony Khan's promotion in making it a dogfight last Friday.

But for a company formed just two years ago to compete with a show like Smackdown loaded with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, it is a massive accolade for AEW and Tony Khan.

