Who is AEW star Lee Moriarty?

AEW, over the past few weeks, has brought many talented stars onboard. This includes CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Lee Moriarty.

The signing of Moriarty has earned a lot of attention from industry experts. But, who is Lee Moriarty? What's his pro-wrestling history?

For many fans, he's not a new face. Moriarty is considered a megastar on the independent circuit. Lee has been part of GCW, MLW, IMPACT Wrestling, and more.

Lee Moriarty's signing came at a time when Tony Khan was criticized for signing experienced legends and former WWE Superstars. The former MLW Star started his AEW career on August 17th when he wrestled Dante Martin at AEW Dark. However, the outcome of the match was not in Lee's favor as he lost the bout. Since then, the company has been grooming him by giving him a platform to shine.

Moriarty is considered high in the current crop of young wrestlers. The signing of a wrestler whose potential is off the charts is just what AEW needs. He's one of the best technical wrestlers and is a practitioner of "Taiga Style".

The last time the wrestling industry saw a wrestler with such wealth of experience on the independent circuit at a young age was none other than The American Dragon himself, Bryan Danielson. As a result, Lee has drawn comparisons to Danielson.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lee Moriarty shared his honest opinion on being compared to Bryan Danielson.

"Over the past year, I've been compared to Bryan Danielson a lot. It's such a humbling comparison, and not one that I would expect. While he was on the independents, that was his focus – becoming the best. He wasn't racing to sign a contract. If a contract comes my way, that's one thing, but my focus is on what happens in the ring," said Lee Moriarty.

Now that they are both working in the same company, Lee can learn from The American Dragon and can use that knowledge to elevate his career.

When can fans see Lee Moriarty fight in AEW?

Lee Moriarty's main roster debut can take a while, but the Buy In special at Rampage will give fans a chance to catch a glimpse of The Apex of Combat.

Lee will be taking on one of AEW's most recent signings, Bobby Fish, in a one-on-one match at Buy In. Fans expect Lee to showcase a great performance, even if he ends up on the losing side.

The signing of Lee Moriarty is exactly why fans started to tune into AEW in the first place. A company with a reputation for having some of the best indie wrestlers will not find it challenging to fit Lee into the main roster.

Moriarty has a bright future ahead of him, and AEW seems to be the best platform for him to grow as a massive star.

