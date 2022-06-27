4 Last minute-rumors you need to know heading into AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is set to take place in just a few hours! With fans anticipating the biggest crossover event in wrestling history, rumors are flying about. All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views have become known for their wild debuts and cameos, and tonight's event seems on track to be no different.

As all the stars get ready for one of the most anticipated events of the year, continue reading as we break down four of the most credible rumors heading into Forbidden Door.

#4. Orange Cassidy is rumored to get a new theme for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy has been using The Pixies' 1988 track Where Is My Mind? for a while now. Fans now associate the track with Cassidy, but according to Fightful Select, the Freshly Squeezed star is set to revert to his Indie theme, Jefferson Starship's 1978 hit Jane.

According to the report, the star will permanently switch to Jane, but it's currently unclear if fans will hear the new theme at Forbidden Door. However, a recent Tweet from the AEW star suggests that the pay-per-view will debut the new theme:

"This is tomorrow. Will said he has a special costume. I guess I’ll get something new too. Oh, and the IWGP US Championship." - Orange Cassidy Tweeted.

Since the AEW star has become associated with the theme song, how will fans ultimately react? WWE's Randy Orton and Batista iconically changed their original themes at a key point in their careers, which ended up being far more iconic. Could Cassidy end up in the same boat as the two former WWE Champions?

#3. Bryan Danielson's mystery opponent is rumored to be the latest member of the Blackpool Combat Club

Bryan Danielson announced that he would be missing Forbidden Door

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan Danielson's mystery replacement at Forbidden Door will also take part in the upcoming Blood and Guts match:

"While this wasn't made clear, the Blood and Guts match on 6/29 in Detroit will be siz-on-six, with Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta and the Bryan Danielson picked mystery guy."

He continued, noting how the bout was always intended to be a six-on-six, with the inclusions of Wheeler Yuta and Sammy Guevara:

"It was always going to be six-on-six with Yuta added and the decision to put Guevara with JAS was to give them the sixth person," Meltzer said.

Fans will simply have to catch Forbidden Door tonight to see who the latest member of the Blackpool Combat Club will be.

#2. Jon Moxley is heavily favored to win at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will have the opportunity to become a two-time champion tonight at Forbidden Door.

The Purveyor of Violence is set to face NJPW's "Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi in an explosive one-on-one match. Fans got to see a taste of Tanahashi's prowess during this week's AEW Dynamite Main Event, and The Ace will likely play all his cards tonight.

Ryan Loco @RyanLoco Walk through that Forbidden Door and walk out a champion || @jonmoxley Walk through that Forbidden Door and walk out a champion || @jonmoxley https://t.co/tfOj9CttPr

Given the recent AEW betting odds, Jon Moxley is heavily favored to pick up the win tonight. Hiroshi is the clear underdog, with his odds slated at +450, while Moxley's odds are set at -750. With the stark difference between the two, experts seem to believe that the former World Champion will defeat the Ace of NJPW.

#1. Cesaro has recently been training, fueling rumors of him being Danielson's replacement

Will the former US Champion become All-Elite?

A recent Fightful Select report confirmed that former WWE Superstar Cesaro was recently spotted at Flatbacks Wrestling School. For fans who don't know, the school is jointly owned by AEW's Shawn Spears and former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze.

The recent report also pointed out that Cesaro initially didn't seem interested in wrestling when he left WWE, but with the star now training again, that could have changed. While this in no way concretely confirms that the Swiss Superman will be debuting at Forbidden Door, the possibilities are now greater.

