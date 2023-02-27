AEW offers contract to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' former student - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan is continuing to expand his roster. According to a new report, he recently offered a deal to an independent standout and highly touted prospect.

Per Fightful Select, Tony Khan has offered Ashley D'Amboise a contract, and if all goes well, she will soon be officially joining the company. D'Amboise is no stranger to the Jacksonville-based promotion, having made her debut for the company two years ago during the Daily's Place era.

Ashley D'Amboise has worked over 20 dates for All Elite Wrestling, including teaming up with Skye Blue last summer on Rampage to take on Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Additionally, she has received training from notable names such as current WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and current AEW stars QT Marshall and Billy Gunn.

• Kenzie Paige vs KiLynn King The @nwa Women’s TV Championship tournament continues: @Ashley_DAmboise pinned Samantha Starr to advance to the next round. #NWAUSA Next 1st Round matches will be:• Max The Impaler vs Natalia Markova• Kenzie Paige vs KiLynn King The @nwa Women’s TV Championship tournament continues:@Ashley_DAmboise pinned Samantha Starr to advance to the next round. #NWAUSA Next 1st Round matches will be:• Max The Impaler vs Natalia Markova• Kenzie Paige vs KiLynn King https://t.co/Gp2K7jhumT

Sources within Tony Khan's promotion have not confirmed whether the contract offered to D'Amboise is full-time or tiered.

All Elite Wrestling has been steadily growing its roster since its inception in 2019, and they continue to do so with the addition of D'Amboise. With her potential and skillset, Ashley is sure to make a significant impact on the roster and the wrestling industry as a whole.

AEW's newly reported signee recently appeared in WWE

AEW's reported new signee, Ashley D'Amboise, recently made an appearance in WWE.

During the December 23, 2022 edition of Smackdown, D'Amboise played the role of a ballerina who performed a quick dance after being revealed from a gift box during a match between Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Imperium.

D'Amboise wrestles for Maria Kanellis' Women's Wrestling Army promotion, but has also appeared in IMPACT, NWA, and several other promotions.

After her appearance for WWE, Kanellis congratulated D'Amboise on Twitter. It will be exciting to see what the standout indie star brings to the table in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

