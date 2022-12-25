Identity of the ballerina who appeared on WWE SmackDown; what's her connection with Cody Rhodes?

The identity of the ballerina who appeared on last night's WWE SmackDown has been revealed.

Last night's episode of SmackDown featured "The Miracle on 34th Street Fight," with Ricochet and Braun Strowman battling Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci). As has always been the case with such matches, the bout featured steel chairs that were gift-wrapped, Christmas trees, and large candy cane kendo sticks.

One of the spots during the contest saw Vinci and Kaiser opening a massive gift box. As soon as the duo opened the box, a ballerina came out and gave a quick dance performance before leaving backstage.

The dancer in question is Ashley D’Amboise. She wrestles for former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis' Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Kanellis shared a tweet soon after Ashley's appearance and congratulated her, as can be seen below:

The New Day also made an appearance in the match. They came out of another box, dressed as toy soldier nutcrackers. Ring announcer Samantha Irving, who is Ricochet's real-life girlfriend, gave him a kiss, reviving the Superstar towards the end of the match. The One and Only hit a big dive off Strowman's shoulders on Vinci in the ring to get the win.

This wasn't Ashley D’Amboise's first appearance for WWE

Ashley has previously made appearances for WWE on a bunch of occasions. Earlier this year, Ashley appeared as a participant in Los Lotharios' Kiss Cam segment on an episode of SmackDown. She also made an appearance on an episode of RAW during Tamina and Dana Brooke's bachelorette party.

Ashley has wrestled with a long list of promotions, including Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling. She wrestled her first AEW match on the April 21, 2021 episode of AEW Dark, which was a losing effort against Penelope Ford.

She has wrestled more than twenty matches for AEW so far, with her latest match being a loss to Kayla Rossi on the October 21, 2022 episode of Dark. AEW has used Ashley as an enhancement talent, with her in-ring record for the promotion being 0-22 at present.

Ashley also has a Cody Rhodes connection, as evident from her Instagram bio. She has trained with Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Billy Gun at The Nightmare Factory.

