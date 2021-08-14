AEW official hypes up Sting's first match on TNT in 20 years

Following last night's debut of Rampage, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. During the interview, Khan hyped up next Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan ran down the card which includes the fifth 'Labor of Jericho', a tag team title match and a big announcement from Sammy Guevara:

"Next week is our most stacked Dynamite card. It’s the fifth and final ‘Labor of Jericho’, which is a huge match of MJF vs Chris Jericho. Jurassic Express challenges the Young Bucks for the tag team titles, Sammy Guevara is going to make a huge announcement, and he’s also going to wrestle one of his biggest rivals, Shawn Spears."

Tony Khan also hyped Sting's first match on AEW Dynamite next week

After Wednesday’s post-match brawl, we’ll see @Sting in his FIRST EVER #AEWDynamite match THIS WED (8/18) live on TNT teaming w/ @DarbyAllin vs 2.0 (@MattTheShow/@JeffTheShow) in a Texas Tornado tag match at the @fertittacenter in Houston! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ. pic.twitter.com/8wJHYChnSZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2021

Sting will also be wrestling on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker). Lee and Parker attacked Darby Allin on the latest edition of Dynamite, following his match against Daniel Garcia, only for Sting to step in and turn the tables.

Yeah that’s the real sting.



And also a real dive. https://t.co/ztkyUtI0jp — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 5, 2021

Speaking to SI, Tony Khan also hyped up Sting and Darby Allin's match. This will be Sting's first match on TNT in over 20 years, his last one on the network was on the final episode of WCW Nitro in 2001 where he beat Ric Flair.

Here's what Khan had to say:

"It’s also the night of Sting’s first wrestling match on TNT in over 20 years, since the final Nitro when he beat Ric Flair in the final night of WCW history. That’s a huge milestone, and they’re wrestling a team in 2.0 that has made a great start in AEW. Then we’ll come right back on Friday for ‘The First Dance’ Rampage, which is going to be the most anticipated television event we’ve ever done."

Tony Khan was also asked about the rumors of CM Punk making his AEW debut. You can check out what he had to say HERE.

Edited by Jack Cunningham