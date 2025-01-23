AEW has ONLY ONE WAY to save The Death Riders storyline

AEW faction The Death Riders has become one of the mainstays of the promotion's main event scene. Led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, the group consists of AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & Pac, and Marina Shafir.

Ever since its formation, The Death Riders have ruled All Elite Wrestling with an iron fist. Initially, fans believed that this storyline had immense potential. However, things are different as it appears fans have grown tired of Jon Moxley and his stable and want this angle to end as soon as possible.

Even though this storyline seemingly has a dead end, Tony Khan can still save it by doing something amazing.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

#1. A "face" Hurt Syndicate can challenge The Death Riders

On this week's Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party and became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Even though this faction is currently heel, fans adore them and cheer for them whenever they get the chance.

Turning them face at this point will be a good booking decision. If Tony Khan changes their gimmick, they must start a rivalry with Moxley and co. By doing this, The Death Riders could be involved in something interesting since WrestleDynasty, when they humiliated and evicted Bryan Danielson from the stable.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate and Moxley's stable must clash right after the latter's feud with Rated FTR ends

The Death Riders are currently in a feud with Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood). While this rivalry has occasionally provided memorable moments, on a larger scale, fans and veterans are not invested anymore.

Tony Khan needs to pivot as soon as Cope and Moxley are done locking horns in a singles bout. Rated FTR is simply not something fans wanted and it appears like the company would do better with the former Edge and FTR as separate acts. Instead, booking a TDR and THS feud could be good for business. Additionally, this could result in Lashley and Benjamin winning major singles titles in the company.

#3. The Hurt Syndicate and Death Riders rivalry could elevate the AEW World Tag Team Championships

A few years back, AEW's tag team division was thriving. Unfortunately, it appears that for the past several months, the World Tag Team Titles have been treated as an afterthought.

With Lashley and Benjamin as new champions, Tony Khan has the golden opportunity to make this division shine once again. Furthermore, having this title involved in The Hurt Syndicate's hypothetical feud with Moxley and co will increase its prestige.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback