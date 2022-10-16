AEW personality mocks Matt Hardy after popular star's loss in high-stakes match on Rampage

Matt Hardy's misery following the loss of his protege, Isiah Kassidy, on AEW Rampage became further evident when The Firm's Stokely Hathaway ridiculed him on social media.

Kassidy faced Ethan Page last night in Toronto with a stipulation that if Page wins, The Firm will acquire his team and Hardy's contract. The bout was set up after a brief interaction between the camps on last week's AEW Dynamite. Page eventually picked up the victory despite a valiant effort by the Private Party member.

As a result, The Firm now holds the contracts of the athletic tandem and the 30-year wrestling veteran. Following the contest, Hathaway took a picture alongside a disheartened Hardy and posted it on Twitter. He even organized an "entrance exam" for the latter to answer.

It will be interesting to see how being controlled by The Firm will affect the careers of Hardy, Kassidy, and Quen.

An AEW star and a couple of fans helped Matt Hardy answer Stokely Hathaway's "exam"

Numerous reactions poured in on Stokely Hathaway's first interaction with Matt Hardy as a member of The Firm. However, the Twitterverse instead focused on answering the manager's "initiation exam" on behalf of the 48-year-old veteran.

AEW star Leva Bates said she loves quizzes and immediately offered a helping hand to Hardy for the test.

Meanwhile, a user sarcastically stated that Hathaway's exam was "easy."

Another user believed that The Hardy Boyz member would pass the test because he has a "Puerto Rican hood pass."

Meanwhile, some netizens commended Hathaway's approach.

Fans will have to wait and see how this storyline unfolds in the coming weeks. Can The Broken One bounce back after his stablemate's recent loss? Only time will tell.

