AEW personality provides an update on contract status with Tony Khan's promotion

AEW personality Renee Paquette has revealed how long she has been signed to All Elite Wrestling following her debut with the company in October 2022.

Paquette first appeared on AEW programming at the beginning of Dynamite's Canadian debut on October 12th. President Tony Khan announced that the former Monday Night RAW commentator had become a full-time member of the roster. Since the October 12th edition of Dynamite, Paquette has appeared on TV every week, conducting backstage interviews, as well as having a number of sit-down interviews with the likes of Saraya, the Blackpool Combat Club and Toni Storm.

But how long will AEW fans be able to enjoy these sorts of segments? Speaking on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, Renee Paquette revealed the length of her contract, as well as her other off-screen contract.

"I've got a multiple year (deal). I have a three-year deal with AEW. Three years as talent and three-year producer contract. I have two different contracts." (H/T Fightful)

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Renee Paquette will most likely be doing Sitdown interviews in AEW which is Smart Renee Paquette will most likely be doing Sitdown interviews in AEW which is Smart

Paquette elaborated on the sit-down interviews that she conducts and admitted that she would love to do more. She expressed that she likes helping fans see different sides of their favorite stars.

"There are so many people that I'm dying to do proper sit-down interviews with. I want to spend time with somebody and really unpeel those layers and figure out who some of these characters to push stories forward and give context to fans as to who some of these wrestlers are, even though some of these wrestlers are world renowned stars, if you're a casual fan you might not know who they are. I would love to provide more context in who they are." (H/T Fightful)

Renee Paquette has her husband in AEW as well

Arguably one of the biggest factors that led to Renee Paquette joining All Elite Wrestling was the fact that her husband is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, a man who has been with All Elite Wrestling since it began in 2019.

Paquette and Moxley have been married since 2017, with their marriage managing to withstand the fact that they were, at one point, working for rival companies.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are this week's Rulers of The Jungle! Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are this week's Rulers of The Jungle! https://t.co/pH3NXMsC8h

Renee hasn't had any extended interactions with Moxley on TV at the time of writing. However many talents have referenced their relationship, with MJF being the most high-profile example as he impersonated Mox in front of his wife.

