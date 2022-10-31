Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against rival MJF at Full Gear. Despite his heated exchange with MJF on Dynamite, William Regal recently stated that he was rooting for the young star to win his first reign as champion.

MJF and William Regal came face-to-face a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. The AEW world title contender pulled up an old email he received from Regal when he applied to WWE nearly five years ago. He ranted that he had come a long way since then. The wrestling veteran then cited that the young talent still had a lot to prove in the industry.

On the recent edition of Gentleman Villain, the AEW personality cited that he looked forward to The Salt of the Earth proving him wrong:

“I’m going to feel happy if he proves me wrong; I’m gonna be happy,” William Regal said. “Then he’s done something that I could never do. I’m happy that he’s in the position he’s in. I’m happy if you can get to that position, and he has. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the fact that he’s as good as he is. I said that the other day." (H/T Wrestle Zone)

The former NXT General Manager highlighted that he knew his friendship with Jon Moxley was at stake, but he would still be happy with a win by MJF:

“If he wins and beats Jon Moxley, I’m happy for him. I’m not gonna be happy for the fact that somebody who’s very close to me has lost the AEW World Championship. But I actually think he has a shot.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Did we see a double turn? MJF a babyface & William Regal a heel & betraying The BCC? AEW left us a cliffhanger. Very interesting storytelling. MJF fired Stokely Hathaway for ordering The Firm to attack Jon Moxley after the match was over, when MJF told him NOT to.Did we see a double turn? MJF a babyface & William Regal a heel & betraying The BCC? AEW left us a cliffhanger. Very interesting storytelling. #AEWDynamite MJF fired Stokely Hathaway for ordering The Firm to attack Jon Moxley after the match was over, when MJF told him NOT to.Did we see a double turn? MJF a babyface & William Regal a heel & betraying The BCC? AEW left us a cliffhanger. Very interesting storytelling. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/jTFYb6goLI

Jon Moxley and William Regal attempted to help Eddie Kingston get signed to WWE

Jon Moxley and William Regal are currently a part of the Blackpool Combat Club. The duo have worked together on multiple occasions during their tenure in the industry.

Recently, on the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Eddie Kingston disclosed how he approached Moxley, who then sent his wrestling tapes to Regal, who was a crucial part of WWE's administration.

"[Moxley] would definitely try. He has his ways, you know what I mean. He would hit me up once a year for like three years, ‘Hey, I sent your tape to [William] Regal. And I wouldn’t have his number saved because he changed his number."

The former WWE Champion has now been associated with AEW for a couple of years. His wife, Renee Paquette, also recently joined the roster as an interviewer.

