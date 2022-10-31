Popular star details how Jon Moxley and AEW personality helped him contact WWE

Jon Moxley was associated with WWE for nearly 8 years before he departed the company. It seems he used to keep in touch with AEW personality William Regal in a bid to assist AEW star Eddie Kingston.

For years, William Regal overlooked NXT as the General Manager. Additionally, he mentored and coached many of the upcoming names in the industry. He was released by WWE earlier this year and made his AEW debut shortly after.

On a recent edition of the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Eddie Kingston recalled how Jon Moxley contacted William Regal on his behalf. He added that Mox sent in his wrestling tapes for a potential signing with the Connecticut-based company:

"[Moxley] would definitely try. He has his ways, you know what I mean. He would hit me up once a year for like three years, ‘Hey, I sent your tape to [William] Regal. And I wouldn’t have his number saved because he changed his number." (H/T EWrestling News)

Jon Moxley is considered as one of the AEW locker room leaders

In contrast to his in-ring character, Jon Moxley is considered to be a leader in the AEW locker room. Following the backstage fiasco that took place at All Out, the Purveyor of Violence, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho allegedly conducted talent meetings.

Moxley won his third reign as AEW World Champion during the tournament, set in place for the title since Punk had to vacate it after the controversial pay-per-view. He defeated The American Dragon in the finals of the tournament, and last week he retained the title against Penta on Dynamite.

Moxley is set to defend his title against 26-year-old MJF at Full Gear. The two have clashed before but never for a title match of this magnitude.

Do you think MJF will dethrone Jon Moxley to win his first title-reign next month? Sound off in the comments.

