WWE SmackDown kicked off with the Bloodline backstage and Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that it was all hands on deck since Roman wasn't there and they had the opening match. Sami asked Jey to look over his match against the Brawling Brutes before heading out.

WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Butch & Ridge Holland

Butch and Sami kicked off the match and Zayn was sent outside early on before Sikoa took Butch out from behind. A distraction from The Usos allowed Solo and Zayn to remain in control. Sikoa hit a spinebuster before Zayn was tagged back in.

Butch tried for the cloverleaf but The Usos broke it up before Sami tried for the Helluva Kick but missed. Zayn was down and Jey dragged him outside before he and Sami got into an argument.

Solo tried to stop Sami and Jey Uso from arguing before Ridge Holland wiped Solo and Jey out at ringside. Sami rolled back into the ring but was rolled up right away for the three-count.

Result: Butch & Ridge Holland def. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

Grade: B

Sami and Jey were at each other's throats and Jimmy and Solo tried to get them to settle down but to no avail. Roman Reigns came out himself to sort the matter and told them that if they fought like kids, Roman will have to treat them like kids.

Sami tried to offer Jey a truce and a handshake but Jey wasn't up for it. Jey said that he didn't like Sami and didn't want him around his family. Sami said that he wanted peace and Jey replied that he didn't care what Sami or Roman wanted, he just wants Sami to go away.

Roman was furious and said that if things went on like this, he will have to make Sami a full time Uso and call him Sami Uso.

Maximum Male Models vs. New Day on SmackDown

New Day had control of the match right off the bat and Woods started things off before tagging Kofi in. Kofi cleared the ring before isolating Mansoor and Mace tried to get involved from ringside but Woods took him out. Woods and Kingston set up Mansoor for the Midnight Hour and got the move for the win.

Result: New Day def. Maximum Male Models

Grade: C

Sony Deville was backstage and Liv Morgan attacked her and got into a fight before officials came out to separate them.

Ronda Rousey was out next and called for an open challenge. Emma made her return to the WWE after five years and answered the challenge.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Emma - SmackDown Women's Title match

Ronda had control of the match early on and got a takedown before trying to put Emma away. Emma rolled out of the ring and Rousey followed her outside before tossing her into the steel steps.

Rousey went for a kick against the steel but Emma dodged it. The former IMPACT star tried for a hold before getting a crossbody for a near fall. Rousey came back with a knee strike before trying for some holds.

Ronda tried for a hold on the apron before going for the ankle lock in the ring. Emma rolled through to break the hold before getting a wheelbarrow suplex and a running elbow. Rousey jabbed her in the eyes and got the Piper's Pit before getting the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Emma to retain SmackDown Women's Title

Grade: B

Shayna Baszler and Rousey were backstage after the match. Natalya walked up to them to say something but Shayna Baszler wasn't interested and started choking Natalya out from behind and knocking her out.

Jey Uso was backstage and tried to explain to Paul Heyman that Logan Paul knocked him out last week before he could even figure out what was happening. He asked Heyman if he had his back with Roman and Heyman said that he did.

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

Legado Del Fantasma were out first and Hit Row brought Shinsuke Nakamura to even the odds. A brawl broke out before the match and Hit Row and Shinsuke took out the Legado one by one before B-Fab took out Zelina with a big kick.

The match was underway shortly after and Adonis was isolated in the Legado's corner early on. Wade Barrett made an 'Elon Musk bought Twitter' joke before Shinsuke was tagged in and went into a slugfest with Santos Escobar.

Top Dolla went up to the top rope and hit a big move before Nakamura came in and hit one of the Legado with the Kinshasa and picked up the win.

Result: Hit Row & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Legado Del Fantasma

Grade: B

Backstage, Heyman asked Roman Reigns to watch a video that showed Logan Paul training. They were setting up a 'lucky punch' angle and Heyman was worried that Logan would knock Roman out since he had metal pins in his hands from a past surgery.

LA Knight was running his mouth backstage and Ricochet came in to confront him.

Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Karrion Kross was back from his trip to the hospital and ready to get back in the ring. Moss got some big moves early in the match but Kross came back with a big boot in the corner and sent Moss outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Kross got an armbar in but it was broken up. A distraction from Scarlett saw Kross hit a snap suplex and some strikes to the back of the neck before picking up the easy win.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Madcap Moss

Kross locked in the Kross Jacket on Madcap after the match and knocked him out before calling out Drew McIntyre and calling him a coward and a hypocrite.

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio was backstage and Imperium attacked him and Gunther landed a devastating chop before walking off.

Bray Wyatt was out next and said that this was him as a man and he wasn't hiding behind a mask anymore. He said that he was here to do big things and that sometimes he loses control of himself.

Wyatt said that he didn't care if he did horrible things before another figure appeared on the titantron. They said that they were the ghost of the 'man who sold the world' and said that Bray would never be able to hide from him.

The figure called himself Wyatt's uncle and said howdy before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got a big reveal from Bray Wyatt in the closing minutes of the show while Rousey got a title defense. Emma returned to WWE while Shinsuke joined Hit Row for a match on SmackDown.

