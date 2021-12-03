AEW Power 25: Top 25 wrestlers of the month - November 202 - CM Punk at #13, Former WWE World Champion at #2

November was a significant month for AEW, with the annual Full Gear show producing iconic moments set to live in wrestling history for all time. The audience witnessed the crowning of a new world champion to culminate in a story rooted in the birth of the promotion, and they were treated to the wrestling they have come to expect from AEW. But who gained the most momentum during November?

#25. Malakai Black

Tale of the Tape:

(W/L/D) 1-1-0

Defeated Cody Rhodes and Death Triangle in 8-man tag team action

Solitary loss in tag team action against Cody and PAC alongside Andrade

Malakai Black continued his hybrid feud against Cody Rhodes and Death Triangle alongside Andrade and FTR, losing in a tag team match against Cody and PAC at Full Gear. Black would exact revenge with his associates in an eight-man tag team match to level his November score.

#24. Lio Rush

Tale of the Tape:

(W/L/D) 2-0-0

Tag team wins alongside Dante Martin against the Acclaimed and Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

Lio Rush saw his partnership with Dante Martin begin to flourish when, against high flyers Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal and established tag team the Acclaimed, earning the W on both occasions. The clouds are turning gray in paradise, however, as it appears Dante Martin has inked a deal to affiliate with Team Tazz.

#23. Kenny Omega

Tale of the Tape:

(W/L/D) 1-1-0

On hiatus after Full Gear to recover from ongoing injuries

Lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear

Singles win over Alan Angels

The Cleaner saw the remnants of the Elite's gold stranglehold falter at Full Gear when he was defeated by Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, a month removed from seeing the Bucks lose their own tag titles. He took time off after his loss to re-evaluate and recover, planting seeds for an eventual feud with Adam Cole as he left.

#22. Adam Cole

Tale of the Tape:

(W/L/D)2-2-0

Continued his unbeaten singles streak against John Silver

Reunited with Undisputed Era stable-mate Bobby Fish

November was rough for the Elite, with the SuperKliq losing to Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus at Full Gear. Adam Cole suffered a further loss after reuniting with Undisputed Era stablemate Bobby Fish in a match against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Adam Cole took consolation by continuing his undefeated singles stretch against John Silver and once again partnering with Fish to defeat Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta.

#21. Santana and Ortiz

Tale of the Tape:

(W/L/D) 2-1-0

Defeated American Top Team alongside the Inner Circle

Racked up momentum to maintain #5 in the AEW Tag Team rankings

Santana and Ortiz were a part of the Inner Circle team that defeated American Top Team at Full Gear. Outside of Full Gear, Proud and Powerful ensured they remained challengers for the tag team throne by holding onto the fifth-ranked spot.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B