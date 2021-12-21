AEW Roster 2021: Which former WWE superstars were signed this year?

Despite having only existed since 2019, 2021 has been a landmark year for AEW. Tony Khan's house of bodily harm has broken out of the 'alternative' shadow and cemented themselves as true competition to WWE.

One of the major reasons why AEW have had such a successful year is the influx of established names up and down the card. Performers who made splashes in the WWE, who have since found themselves becoming 'All Elite' and finding a home in the upstart promotion.

Paul Wight got things under way in February. His debut was matched by the announcement of a 'Hall of Fame' caliber signing to be revealed at AEW Revolution. That signing would turn out to be Christian Cage.

Double or Nothing on May 30th saw two debuts as Mark Henry strolled out to a huge ovation, while Lio Rush (who wouldn't be officially signed until September) made his first appearance as 'the joker card' in the Casino Battle Royale.

When fans were allowed back into the building, AEW surprised their fanbase with the unveiling of Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black, both recently released by WWE. They were quickly followed by 2point0, who signed in August 2021.

Then AEW really caught fire in the fall with their most high-profile signing ever. The arrival of CM Punk was met with universal praise from both fans and critics.

However, the AEW faithful weren't given much time to catch their breath.

At All Out, Tony Khan and company gave the audience a triple dose of debuts in the form of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

Finally, in October, on the 2nd Anniversary edition of Dynamite, it was Bobby Fish's turn to become All Elite as he challenged Sammy Guevara in a losing effort for the TNT Championship.

Who has had the most success in AEW so far?

At the time of writing, there probably isn't a stronger candidate for 'wrestler of the year' than Bryan Danielson.

His 30 and 60 minute draws with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page have been jaw dropping, not to mention his all-out wars with Eddie Kingston, Miro and Minoru Suzuki. He's not just the MVP of this group, he might be the MVP of 2021 across all of wrestling.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

With the way AEW likes to drip feed its viewers, performers like Adam Cole, Malakai Black and Bobby Fish haven't established themselves as main event talents just yet. That being said, 2022 is sure to be a landmark year for all 3 of these signings, especially Cole.

Then there's CM Punk. The cult of personality returning to wrestling was a moment no fan will ever forget, and he has settled into his role nicely. Rather than going after the big prizes right away like Danielson has, Punk is much happier to give the rub to the younger and hungrier talent.

And to prove he's still got it, his programs with Eddie Kingston and MJF are enough to show the world that he's not a washed up has been, he's still CM Punk.

Who do you think has been the best signee for AEW in 2021? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

