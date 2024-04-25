AEW President Tony Khan gets involved in first physical altercation on Dynamite: How did it turn out?

AEW Dynamite aired tonight live from Daily's Place and the show featured a highly intriguing segment featuring the return of Jungleboy Jack Perry. Perry had long been exiled from All Elite Wrestling following a very real backstage incident last year with CM Punk at All In where they had a physical altercation.

The Scapegoat was suspended after the incident and, until the most recent Dynasty pay-per-view, had remained completely absent from AEW. He returned at that show to stand with The Elite. He then made his official Dynamite return tonight with an in-ring confrontation with Tony Khan.

Things seemed to go well at first, with Perry requesting the AEW boss reinstate him for the good of the company. Tony happily obliged, only to get physical for the first time, with Jack Perry nailing his boss in the gut with a microphone. That wasn't the end of Tony's on-screen physicality, however.

The Elite's Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks came out, seemingly furious over Perry's actions. The AEW stable then shocked the world by lifting Khan up and hitting him with the aptly named Tony Khan Driver.

This means not only did the AEW boss take a shot to the gut, but he was then dropped by a vicious double team Tombstone Piledriver. Needless to say, his first-ever physicality in the company did not go in his favor.

Tony Khan's father Shahid Khan made his first ever AEW televised appearance on Dynamite

Tony getting physical on AEW Dynamite wasn't the end of firsts for the company tonight, however. As wrestlers and staff came to get The Elite out of the ring and check on their injured boss, a surprising face appeared.

Shahid Khan, Tony's father, made his Dynamite television debut by coming into the ring to check on his son. He was seen looking to those in the ring, likely looking for answers on his son's status given how serious it all appeared to be.

While Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling, his father Shahid is a key investor. While he certainly has a role within the company thanks to that, he has mostly remained out of the public eye and seemingly has little to do with the promotion on a day-to-day basis.

Shahid coming out to check on his son is likely to emphasize how serious the attack was. Whether his appearance caused more of an emotional reaction for fans remain to be seen, but it was certainly a big surprise nonetheless.

