AEW Rampage preview: Two former WWE Superstars collide, World Title Eliminator Tournament begins (October 22, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's AEW Rampage. The company must be riding high on its momentum, especially after dethroning WWE SmackDown last week in the coveted 18-49 demo.

On the back of an eventful Friday night war, Tony Khan will now shift his focus towards Full Gear pay-per-view in November. This week's show will emanate from the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

The company has already announced some exciting match-ups, featuring a women's match and two men's singles matches. Fans will also learn the full bracket for the TBS Women's Championship tournament. Without further ado, let's dive into what the company has in store for us tonight.

#3 Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC on AEW Rampage

Andrade El Idolo will square off against PAC in a singles match tonight. AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from appearing at ringside to make sure both men have a fair outing.

It will be the second meeting between the two former WWE Superstars. Andrade defeated PAC last month, thanks to Chavo Guerrero. The former WWE US Champion has been undefeated in singles matches so far.

It will be interesting to see whether PAC will finally hand him his first loss and take revenge tonight. Regardless of the outcome, both men will go all out to deliver another hellacious battle.

#2 Anna Jay vs. Dr. Britt Baker on AEW Rampage

Dr. Britt Baker will face Anna Jay in a singles match on AEW Rampage. Both women traded blows last week after Baker mocked Jay for being nothing without Tay Conti and the Dark Order.

Although there hasn't been a significant build-up, the clash between a popular babyface and the villainous heel of the women's division will be delightful to watch. It is worth noting that the 23-year old superstar once defeated AEW's resident dentist in a tag team match.

With Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaching, the outcome of this match may have significant implications moving forward.

#1 Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament)

Orange Cassidy and Powerhouse Hobbs will collide in the first match of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament tonight. It will be a do-or-die situation for both men as the winner moves a step closer towards the finals at Full Gear pay-per-view.

Hobbs' size and strength to dismantle opponents will place him as a favorite to win the match. It remains to be seen if Cassidy's unorthodox wrestling style will outsmart Hobbs's strength. The 'Freshly Squeezed' should watch his back tonight as rival Matt Hardy will be looming ringside, possibly to cause a distraction.

Edited by Angana Roy