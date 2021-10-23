AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Ex-WWE star suffers major loss, next challenger for Dr. Britt Baker revealed?

This week's AEW Rampage will go down as one of the most memorable episodes in recent history. The one-hour action-filled show kept the audience in bated breath, especially when some of the matches had significant implications for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Tonight's episode kicked off with the first round of the AEW world title eliminator tournament. The company also hinted at the continuation of future storylines. In the main event, fans saw chapter two between Andrade and PAC.

On paper, the match card looked solid, and it was delivered accordingly. But a few booking decisions felt questionable, which we will be discussing today as positives and negatives. Needless to say, if you disagree with any of the points mentioned below, do let us know in the comments section.

#3 Best: Andrade El Idolo and PAC delivered the best match in AEW Rampage history

One of the biggest takeaways from tonight's AEW Rampage was the match between PAC and Andrade El Idolo, which also headlined the show. If you still haven't seen their bout yet, especially the die-hard wrestling fans, you've missed out on a breath-taking contest.

Now back to the point, the entire playoff, from beginning till the end, was perfectly executed. Both men laid their whole arsenal on display, with fans even witnessing some new innovative maneuvers.

PAC has been incredibly underutilized on television, but tonight's win helped him pick up the steam that he may have lost for quite a while. Although it came at the expense of Andrade's first singles loss, from a storyline perspective, it delivered its purpose. Following the match, Malakai Black attacked PAC, but Cody Rhodes came out to save him.

With Full Gear fast approaching, the company could look to book a trilogy between PAC and Andrade El Idolo to end their feud for now. Regardless, both men's second chapter was not only their best match recently, but in Rampage's history as well.

#2 Worst: Poor booking decision to Orange Cassidy-Powerhouse Hobbs match

Almost everybody knew that Orange Cassidy was going to win his match against Powerhouse Hobbs tonight. However, after witnessing the pure dominance of Hobbs over The Freshly Squeezed, it felt absurd to see him on the losing end.

Many even expected Matt Hardy to change the finish, given that he was even watching it from the front row. But nothing transpired in the way anticipated. Instead, Cassidy capitalized on the argument between the referee and Hobbs to pick up the victory. Even though both men weren't favorites to advance into the finals of this tournament, their outcome could have elevated Powerhouse Hobbs.

If the company is planning to continue the feud between Cassidy and Hardy, then Hobbs could have been booked better. Regardless, Orange Cassidy will now possibly face Jon Moxley, who is expected to defeat 10 of The Dark Order next week.

#1 Best/Worst: Tay Conti to challenge Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear?

Tay Conti seems to be emerging as the next challenger for Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship. The Brazilian star saved her best friend Anna Jay from taking a post-match beatdown.

Given her impressive winning record this year, Conti rightfully deserves a title shot. But is she a believable opponent to face Dr. Britt Baker? Considering how Jay came up short tonight, it doesn't seem like Tay Conti would be deemed a threat to Baker's title.

If this is the company's plan for Full Gear, it would have a predictable outcome. It remains to be seen how All Elite Wrestling will book its storyline moving forward.

Edited by Kaushik Das