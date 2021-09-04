AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Former WWE Superstar confronts Malakai Black, Possible spoiler for Title Match at All Out?

With AEW's upcoming marquee event, All Out, precisely two days away, this week's Rampage show served its purpose as the go-home edition.

The episode kickstarted with Malakai Black taking on The Nightmare Family member, Lee Johnson, and concluded with an incredible main event between Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia. Fans in Chicago were electric as always, which is also why the one-hour show was intriguing to watch.

We'll now take an in-depth look at the positives and negatives of this week's AEW Rampage. If you disagree with any points mentioned below, don't hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Best: Dustin Rhodes steps up after Malakai Black destroys Lee Johnson on AEW Rampage

.@dustinrhodes comes to the aid of a fallen @BigShottyLee, but #MalakaiBlack is systematically dismantling the #NightmareFamily before our eyes.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Malakai Black's dominance over The Nightmare Family continued this week when he dismantled AEW star Lee Johnson in a singles bout. Although the latter showed tremendous durability, he suffered the same fate as Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson.

After the match, Dustin Rhodes came down to rescue Lee Johnson, prompting Malakai Black to retreat. The buzzworthy staredown between the two former WWE superstars conveyed the direction of the storyline.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes, later on, challenged Malakai Black to a match for next week's Dynamite.

As exciting as the bout sounds, management could be gradually planning the return of Cody Rhodes down the road.

It's clear that Dustin won't create magic and beat Black next week. Instead, Dustin's loss could force Cody Rhodes to return and restart his feud with Black.

#2 Worst: Using Daniel Garcia as a catalyst to heat up Darby Allin- CM Punk feud

Well that's one way for @DarbyAllin to get out of @GarciaWrestling's submission hold.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

During the main event of Friday night's show, Darby Allin once again defeated Daniel Garcia in a singles match. The match was undoubtedly a treat for fans, given the sound technique of both men in the ring.

However, everyone knew from the beginning that the former TNT Champion wouldn't be taking a loss days before his match against CM Punk. Moreover, making Garcia lose frequently may affect his credibility in the longer run.

The company doesn't need a rising star to act as a third wheel and help build the hype for the match between CM Punk and Darby Allin.

As a matter of fact, both men are big names in the wrestling industry, and there is enough buzz surrounding the match, given that it's Punk's in-ring return. AEW higher-ups could have explored more options to build this storyline.

#3 Best/Worst: Possibly spoiling the result of Miro- Eddie Kingston match at AEW All Out

.@MadKing1981 leaves @ToBeMiro laying in the center of the ring. Could we see it again this Sunday LIVE on PPV at #AEWAllOut when the TNT Championship is on the line?



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

AEW TNT Champion Miro came out this week to build the hype for his upcoming Title defense at All Out. The Redeemer took multiple shots at his opponent Eddie Kingston, notably mocking him for becoming a sidekick for Jon Moxley.

Kingston couldn't resist coming out to engage in a verbal altercation with Miro.

The segment concluded with both men exchanging blows, but Eddie Kingston got the upper hand at the end.

While it was great to see the Mad King take out Miro, this may have spoiled the outcome of the TNT Championship match at AEW All Out.

"You Eddie, have become comfortable."@MadKing1981 is not likely to take @ToBeMiro's words lightly.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Generally, having your champion suffer a blow just before a PPV is an indication that they are set to retain the title at the event. Given the lack of build-up to this feud and tonight's segment, there's no way Miro will be losing the title this Sunday.

Nevertheless, fans will be in for a treat between these two stars at AEW All Out.

