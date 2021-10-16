×
Create
Notifications

AEW Rampage Buy In Results: Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki face off in violent dream match, Former NXT star in action

Was Bryan Danielson able to beat Minoru Suzuki?
Was Bryan Danielson able to beat Minoru Suzuki?
Pratyay
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Listicle

We had a stacked AEW Rampage Buy In card going against the second hour of WWE SmackDown and it didn't disappoint. The main event dream match between Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki was everything fans expected and more. Both men left it all out in the ring but there could only be one winner.

Also on the card, we had Tay Conti facing Santana Garrett. Former NXT star Bobby Fish was also in action as he faced Lee Moriarty in singles action.

Santana Garrett vs Tay Conti kicked off the AEW Rampage Buy In

.@TayConti_ continues her winning ways against @SantanaGarrett_ - Watch a Special #AEW #BuyInLIVE NOW on YouTube FREE: youtu.be/6Lw_dK-eEmk https://t.co/053CPjmJld

The first show on the Buy In saw Tay Conti facing Santana Garrett. The match started with both women going back and forth before Garrett took the fight to Conti for a short stretch. Tay quickly hit back with a knee strike for a two-count. Garett tried to go for a handspring elbow but failed.

The finish of the match saw Tay Conti catching Santana Garrett with a pump kick, forcing the former WWE star back into the corner. She followed it up with three more pump kicks in the corner before finishing off Santana Garrett with a DDT-Tay.

Result: Tay Conti def. Santana Garrett

Grade: B-

Lee Moriarty vs Bobby Fish

Before he faces @bryandanielson tomorrow night on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite, @theBobbyFish takes on @theleemoriarty RIGHT NOW - Watch a Special #AEW #BuyInLIVE NOW on YouTube FREE: youtu.be/ipHzmucwYtc https://t.co/HaPFYGMqd6

Moriarty went after Bobby Fish's arm early in the match but was quickly forced back by the more experienced Fish. Bobby tried to force Lee back into the corner but got taken down by the young star. Fish powered Moriarty into the corner and followed it up with a sliding clothesline.

The former WWE star followed it up with a snap suplex and went for a pin attempt before Moriarty tried to fight back with right hands.

Fish replied with driving knee strikes to the midsection. Moriarty hit back with a spinning shoulder strike followed by a boot in the corner.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी