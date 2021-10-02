AEW Rampage Flops and Hits: Bryan Danielson in epic opening match, Orange Cassidy humiliates his opponent (1st October, 2021)

AEW Rampage has yet again delivered a solid show. Barring a few moments in the main event match between Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans, the episode was perfect. Between brutal matches and exciting promos, there was a lot to keep fans entertained throughout the show.

Thus, tonight’s episode only offered “hits” to be discussed in this review. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Hit on AEW Rampage: Bryan Danielson gets his first victory in the company

This week’s episode of Rampage kickstarted on a brilliant note as Bryan Danielson faced Nick Jackson. Although both superstars took turns to dominate the match, Danielson understandably had the upper hand for most of the bout. Nick had Matt Jackson at ringside, who delivered a devastating Spear on Danielson before mocking him.

This allowed Nick Jackson to launch a brutal attack on his opponent while the crowd rallied behind Danielson and encouraged him to fight back. The match eventually ended with Nick instantly tapping out after being locked into the Cattle Mutilation submission maneuver.

Bryan Danielson picked up his first victory in All Elite Wrestling, and the match helped make up for his controversial encounter against Kenny Omega that ended in a time-limit draw.

While Danielson stole the show with his performance on Rampage, Nick Jackson deserves a lot of credit for his in-ring prowess. He was given the opportunity to compete against one of the best wrestlers in the business, and he did well in impressing the viewers.

#2 Hit on AEW Rampage: Jade Cargill excels in a triple-threat match

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 #indomitable You might have won this match @Jade_Cargill but I can’t tell you something…. You pissed off the Wrong PERRA… You saw what I am capable of, so next time we square again the results will be different, ahora si te va a cargar el 🤡 modelo to de Quinta! #lameramera You might have won this match @Jade_Cargill but I can’t tell you something…. You pissed off the Wrong PERRA… You saw what I am capable of, so next time we square again the results will be different, ahora si te va a cargar el 🤡 modelo to de Quinta! #lameramera #indomitable https://t.co/B5sv3ezEmu

This week on Rampage, Jade Cargill faced Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose in an intense triple-threat battle. All three superstars did well in posing a serious threat inside the ring.

Cargill brought a garbage can to use in the match, but it proved costly as Rose quickly turned the tides. She used a solid dropkick to slam Jade Cargill against the can but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum.

Later in the match, Thunder Rosa slammed Nyla Rose through the table at ringside before getting back inside the squared circle, where she was greeted with multiple chair shots, courtesy of Cargill. The latter used it to her advantage and pinned Rosa to pick up a big win on the show.

#1 Hit on AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy humiliates Jack Evans

The main event of Rampage saw Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans face each other in a Hair vs. Hair match. While it wasn’t as action-packed as one would have expected, it still did the job of entertaining the viewers.

Cassidy easily dominated the encounter, forcing Matt Hardy to call The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, and the rest of the Hardy Family Office when he started panicking about a potential loss.

Soon after that, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Kris Statlander, and The Dark Order came out to help even the odds while Evans and Cassidy continued their battle inside the ring.

The latter then used Superman Punch to seal his victory. Following the match, Orange Cassidy shaved off Jack Evans’ head, much to the amusement of the fans. It will be exciting to see what’s next for both superstars following the battle.

Honorable mention: CM Punk issues a threat

AEW Rampage featured a solid promo from CM Punk, who had a strong message for the rest of the roster. He said that he will eventually get down to business and wants to face the best talents.

Punk insisted that he would rather lose to excellence than settle for mediocrity. He seemed as convincing as he could get and sent out a gentle reminder about his unparalleled promo skills.

It will be interesting to see who will be CM Punk’s next opponent. That said, his current approach towards the product ensures that we will see him battling against the top superstars sooner than we think. Can we see him pushed into the title picture over the coming months?

Edited by Kaushik Das

