Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including a massive title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks on AEW Rampage

The action started before the two stars could even head to the ring. Lance Archer and Ricky Starks brawled backstage and in the crowd before they eventually entered the squared circle.

Archer looked set to hit a chop, but Starks avoided him and hit some heavy strikes before kicking him out of the ring. However, Archer hit a chokeslam on the apron to get the advantage. He then slammed Starks' head into the table at ringside and rolled his opponent into the ring.

Archer looked to hit a big move from the top turnbuckle, but Starks escaped and hit a big lariat to come back into the match. He unloaded on Archer, but the latter stopped his momentum with a lariat of his own. Starks then hit a DDT to get the upper hand in the clash.

Towards the end of the match, after a back-and-forth between the two stars, Ricky Starks hit a huge spear to pick up a pinfall victory over Lance Archer.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Lance Archer on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Brian Cage and Prince Nana came out to confront Ricky Starks. However, Lance Archer attacked Starks from behind and laid him out with a chokeslam on the steel steps at the ringside area.

Hook (c) vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage - FTW Championship Match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Hook then took down Lee Moriarty and looked for a knee bar, but Moriarty escaped. The champion kept up the pressure with his mat-based offense during the initial stages of the match.

A distraction from Stokely Hathaway allowed Moriarty to come back into the match after hitting a big boot. The latter hit a forearm strike before applying an abdomen stretch. Moriarty then looked set to hit a running strike, but Hook took him down with a lariat. He then hit a series of punches and followed it up with a Fisherman's Throw.

Towards the end of the match, Lee Moriarty hit a diving knee drop for a two-count and then got another close count via a rollup. He then applied a submission move, but Hook reversed it and applied the Red Rum to retain his title on Rampage.

Result: Hook def. Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Madison Rayne vs. Athena on AEW Rampage

Athena made an aggressive start to the match against Madison Rayne, but the latter stopped her momentum by slamming her into the turnbuckles. The action spilled to the outside, and The Fallen Goddess dropped Rayne onto the guardrail before rolling her back into the ring.

After a back-and-forth between the two, Athena looked to hit a suplex, but Rayne reversed it with a cutter instead. She then hit a series of clotheslines and looked set to hit the Crossroads, but Athena countered with a stunner.

Towards the end of the match, Athena hit a running strike before following it up with a Back GTS to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Athena def. Madison Rayne on AEW Rampage

Grade: B-

Post-match, Athena attacked Madison Rayne and then took the referee down with a right hand when she tried to stop her. Mercedes Martinez came out to confront Athena as the latter escaped the ring to end the segment.

Eddie Kingston and Ortix vs. Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston and Konosuke Takeshita started the match, respectively. The two men squared down before Takeshita tried to take Kingston down with a shoulder tackle. However, Kingston was not fazed, and he hit a belly-to-belly suplex instead. Ortiz and Jun Akiyama were tagged in.

Akiyama unloaded on Ortiz and hit a piledriver on the latter. Konosuke Takeshita tagged in, and he continued the momentum for his team. Ortiz came back in the bout with a suplex on Takeshita before tagging in Eddie Kingston. Kingston and Takeshita hit a DDT for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth, Takeshita hit a lariat and tagged in Akiyama. The latter then hit chops on Kingston, who also retaliated with chops of his own. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ortiz as all four men were down on the mat at one point in the match.

Toward the end of the match, Akiyama and Kingston brawled, but the latter was taken out. Jun Akiyama then hit a knee strike on the back of Ortiz's head and followed it up with an Exploder Suplex to pick up the victory.

Result: Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita def. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Episode Rating: B

It was a fun episode of Rampage as we head to Full Gear. With less than a day to go for the major pay-per-view, it remains to be seen what surprises are in store for the fans.

