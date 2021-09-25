AEW Rampage: Grand Slam - Best and Worst - Former X-Division Champion appears, UFC star brutalizes Chris Jericho

AEW continued their Grand Slam edition tonight with an action-filled two-hour Rampage episode from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York city. The company certainly provided a collective display of some shocking outcomes and a surprising debut.

Friday night's episode kickstarted with CM Punk facing PowerHouse Hobbs in his first match on television since 2014. In the main event, Suzuki-gun fought Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a Lights Out match.

After what transpired tonight, it is safe to assume that Rampage was a better-produced event than Dynamite, simply due to an exciting match card.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into the positive and negative takes from the show. If you disagree with any analysis below, do let us know in the comments section.

#5 Best: TNA veteran Homicide assisting Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage

Former X-Division Champion Homicide making his stunning AEW debut during the Lights Out match between Suzuki-gun and Moxley-Kingston was a treat for NYC fans.

Both teams delivered the bout with barbarity at its peak. From table spots to a leather strap, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer used every possible weapon to destroy Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. In fact, they dominated the majority of the match until Homicide showed up to change the outcome.

The former X-Divison Champion made Moxley's hand free from the constrict of duct tape. The aftermath saw the latter hitting Paradigm Shift to both Archer and Suzuki, thus allowing Kingston to assault them with kendo sticks to seal the victory.

It couldn't have been a more perfect way than having two local heroes in Homicide and Eddie Kingston celebrating with Jon Moxley to send fans home happy. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Homicide's appearance is the only surprise the company delivered this week.

#4 Worst: Ana Jay losing to Penelope Ford on AEW Rampage

Anna Jay coming up short felt absurd in her already underwhelming match against Penelope Ford on Rampage. The latter hit Jay with a brass knuckle, given to her by The Bunny.

Following the match, Tay Conti quickly ran down to the ring only to get herself hit with the same weapon from Ford. The entire playout didn't connect well with the audience.

The Brazilian star should have come earlier to even the odds, but she showed up when the damage was already done.

Post-match, The Dark Order came down in the ring after Hardy Family Office surrounded Jay and Conti. The dissension among the Dark Order members continued with Evil Uno refusing to be on the same page.

Anna Jay must receive a dominant booking since she could be the one to bring them together. However, after tonight's loss, it seems unlikely now.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das