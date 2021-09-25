AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results - UFC star KO's Chris Jericho, TNA legend debuts, 2 wrestlers destroyed by former WWE star

AEW Rampage Grand Slam was an action-packed two hours of wrestling. Main evented by the lights-out match, the show definitely delivered and featured a TNA legend making his AEW debut. We also had a bunch of stellar matches, including CM Punk taking on Powerhouse Hobbs in the opener.

Read on for full AEW Rampage Grand Slam results.

CM Punk vs Powerhouse Hobbs kicked off AEW Rampage

Will Hobbs had a clear strength advantage in this one and CM Punk had a game plan for it. Punk, with low kicks, tried to slow down the big man.

Hobbs was all over Punk in the early stages of the match. We saw Hobbs bounce off the ropes before going across the back and neck of Punk.

Hobbs continued to punish CM Punk during the ad break, clubbing him down before following it up with a bodyslam. Hobbs then had the former WWE Champ in a Bear Hug.

Punk briefly fought back with a series of back elbows before taking down Hobbs with a boot. Punk then hit a neckbreaker followed by a running knee strike in the corner.

We then saw CM Punk heading up to the top rope and hit a flying elbow drop but Hobbs kicked out at two. Punk went to finish Hobbs off with the GTS but he countered it and hit a Spinebuster.

Hobbs was looking for the Town Business but Punk countered and locked in a bear hug. Hobbs fought out of it and hit a Stampede Slam for a nearfall.

Punk then hit Hobbs with a hurricanrana from the middle rope. The Second City Saviour then locked in a Triangle Choke but Hobbs countered it with a Powerbomb. Both men traded right hands before Punk rocked Hobbs with a boot to the head.

Hook tried to distract CM Punk from ringside but Hobbs ended up taking him down by mistake. Punk capitalized and hit the GTS to pick up the win.

Result: CM Punk def. Powerhouse Hobbs

Grade: A-

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John