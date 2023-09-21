AEW Rampage Grand Slam spoilers: The Elite involved in massive title change, top star saves Chris Jericho, and more

The second part of the AEW special, AEW Rampage Grand Slam, will be broadcast this Friday. With titles in contention, professional wrestling fans are waiting to know if any of the titles will change hands. The show has emerged as an entertainer, with title changes and a possible major feud hinted at.

It has been taped, and here are the spoilers for match results that some fans might be looking out for:

The Elite defeated Mogul Embassy (title changes hands)

The bitter feud between The Elite and Mogul Embassy took its latest turn at Rampage Grand Slam. Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Adam 'Hangman' Page defeated Mogul Embassy and Prince Nana. With this, The Elite and Hangman are now the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, and the title has changed hands.

The Acclaimed defeated Dark Order

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed have been showing off their belts on social media, and they have more reason to do so now. They defeated The Dark Order, comprising Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to retain the AEW Trios Tag Team Championship.

The Righteous defeated The Kingdom, The Hardys, and Best Friends

The AEW Rampage Grand Slam had something set for the future as well. The Righteous, comprising Vincent Marseglia and Dutch, defeated Matt Tavern and Mike Bennett, The Hardys, and Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor), hinting at a huge push for the youngsters. The win makes them eligible for a future ROH World Tag Team Championship match.

Santana defeats Boulder

Santana, one-half of the tag team Santana and Ortiz, earlier announced that he would be taking part in singles competition. Fans anticipated his match with Boulder, and he didn't disappoint. Santana beat Boulder in the singles match.

Darby Allin & Sting (with Nick Wayne) defeated Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

The trio of Sting, Darby Allen, and Nick Wayne handed a defeat to Christian Cage and Lucharsaurus.

Hook, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander defeated Anna Jay, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker (with Jake Hager)

There was some mixed-gender entertainment as well. The young and current FTW Champion, Hook, along with Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy, defeated the trio of Matt Menard, Anna Jay, and Angelo Parker, who was with Jake Hager.

Julia Hart (with Brody King) defeated Skye Blue

On the women's side, Julia Hart astounded Skye Blue with a defeat.

Meanwhie, Chris Jericho, who wasn't booked for a match at Rampage Grand Slam, confronted current arch-enemy Don Callis and Sammy Guevara came in to cut a promo. During the confrontation, Konosuke Takeshita came in to add some heft to Callis' side. Kenny Omega then came in to help Jericho and added himself to the equation.

What do you think of the title changes at Rampage Grand Slam? Do you think Kenny Omega is gearing up for a partnership with Jericho? Tell us in the comments section below.

