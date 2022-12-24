AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results: Massive upset in $300,000 battle royale, top star teases heel turn, former champion attacks Jon Moxley

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured three matches, including a Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale.

Plus, an unexpected heel turn was teased on the show. So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on AEW Rampage

A brawl ensued to start things off between Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, LFI, The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. Rush choked Cassidy at ringside as Chuck Taylor was eliminated.

Blackpool Combat Club made its entrance. They unloaded on The Butcher, The Blade, and Sabian. Dark Order was the next trios team to enter the multi-man extravaganza. They almost eliminated Jon Moxley, but he held on to the ropes. Kip Sabian and Orange Cassidy were eliminated, and they battled on the entrance ramp.

The Spanish Announce Project made its entrance. John Silver and Dralistico were eliminated. Moxley threw out Evil Uno. Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese made their way to the ring. Wheeler Yuta eliminated Alex Reynolds. Rush eliminated Yuta from the contest.

AR Fox and Top Flight made their way to the squared circle. Preston Vance and Claudio Castagnoli clashed before the former was eliminated by the BCC members. Trent Beretta eliminated The Butcher with a piledriver on the apron. Claudio and Rush battled in the center of the ring, and the latter almost eliminated the Swiss star.

The BCC member unloaded on Rush before eliminating him with an uppercut. Top Flight and AR Fox, and Blackpool Combat Club were the final teams. Hangman Page came out of nowhere and attacked Jon Moxley.

Top Flight eliminated the Purveyor of Violence. Moxley and Page still continued their brawl.

Castagnoli and Top Flight were the last competitors. After a back-and-forth and a few close calls, Top Flight got the numbers advantage and eliminated Claudio Castagnoli with a head scissors over the top rope.

Result: Top Flight win on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz segment on AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz came out and spoke about the House of Black attacking everybody in their path. He then brought up Ortiz getting laid out. Kingston then called out the Malakai Black-led faction.

Julia Hart came out after the lights went out. Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King appeared on the titantron. Black hinted that Ortiz might be Kingston's enemy and teased about him joining the faction.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz argued in the ring before walking away to end the segment on AEW Rampage.

Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill got the early advantage by slamming Vertvixen. She then took her opponent down with chops and shoved her toward the ropes. Cargill then started doing push-ups in the squared circle.

The TBS Champion continued her domination, but Vertvixen tried to get some offense in. Cargill stopped her onslaught with a pump kick to pick up the victory on AEW Rampage.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Vertvixen on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on AEW Rampage

Anthony Bowens and Jay Lethal started the match for their respective teams. Lethal took Bowens down with chops and looked to apply the Figure-Four Leg Lock. Bowens fought back and got a one-count. Billy Gunn and Jeff Jarrett were tagged in.

Gunn hit a clothesline and slammed Jarrett's head on the turnbuckle. He then took out Lethal with a shot to the midsection. Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens did their scissoring pose before Jarrett took Bowens out with a clothesline at the ringside area.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal continued to have the upper hand over Bowens during this phase of the match. Bowens rolled Lethal up for a two-count, but the latter hit a Lethal Combination on the Acclaimed member. Anthony Bowens was busted open at this point in the bout.

He then hit a superkick on Jarrett and tagged in Gunn. Lethal was also tagged in. The WWE legend unloaded on his opponents before taking out Satnam Singh. He got a two-count, but Jeff Jarrett broke it up.

Towards the end of the match, Sonjay Dutt hit a low blow on Billy Gunn, and Jay Lethal took advantage with a Lethal Injection to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal def. Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

