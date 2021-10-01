AEW Rampage Preview: Former WWE champion takes on Nick Jackson, first-ever hair vs. hair match

Welcome to the AEW Rampage preview for the October 1 episode.

AEW's Friday night show will return to its regular one-hour timeslot this week after last week's Grand Slam edition ran for two hours.

With just one hour available, this week will witness three matches, albeit all three are quite appealing in their way. Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill will square off in a triple threat match while Jack Evans and Orange Cassidy will go head to head in a hair vs. hair match.

The marquee bout will see Bryan Danielson take on Nick Jackson as the American Dragon looks to add his first victory in the record books in a quest to become the number one ranked wrestler for the AEW World Championship.

#3. Jade Cargill will face a tough time in keeping her undefeated streak in AEW alive

J  @ProWrestlingJoe Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose vs Jade Cargill this Friday on Rampage. Color me INTRIGUED. #AEWDynamite Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose vs Jade Cargill this Friday on Rampage. Color me INTRIGUED. #AEWDynamite

Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since she debuted alongside Shaquille O'Neal in mixed tag team action. She faces her toughest test to date against former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose and the Unstoppable Thunder Rosa.

As strong as Jade Cargill has been booked, she hasn't faced opponents of this caliber before. If AEW wants the audience to think she's the real deal, she should go over on Friday.

#2. Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans will be the first hair vs. hair match in AEW history

Hair vs. hair matches is a rarity in wrestling, making this a unique match in AEW's short history.

Orange Cassidy has gotten over with his gimmick while Jack Evans is just a cog in the larger story between the Best Friends member and Matt Hardy. There's only one logical winner here and Orange Cassidy should win in a match that could end up being a trainwreck in the best or worst way possible.

#1. Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson on AEW Rampage

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian Hearing Bryan Danielson vs Nick Jackson is set for Rampage this week. Hearing Bryan Danielson vs Nick Jackson is set for Rampage this week. https://t.co/ZQGd3VYsEo

This will be a match to get fans salivating. The Young Bucks have been on top of the tag team division across all promotions they've been a part of. But, people forget that the Jackson Brothers are excellent wrestlers individually as well.

Nothing can be said about Bryan Danielson that hasn't been said already. He's one the greatest of all time and can carry a wooden plank to an instant classic. Except, he'll face a world-class competitor in the form of the younger Buck, and the match will be off the charts. Expect Danielson to go over as he takes his first major step towards an eventual rematch against Kenny Omega.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

