AEW Rampage Preview: CM Punk in action, former teammates collide in Street Fight, two title matches

All Elite Wrestling's Friday night show promises to be a must-see with two title defenses and CM Punk in action for the third time in his new home.

The Second City Saint will go toe-to-toe against Daniel Garcia as the former WWE Champion continues to face off against AEW's young prodigies. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will look to extend her undefeated streak against Skye Blue.

In the first of the two title defenses, Lucha Brothers will look to vanquish The Acclaimed while 'Absolute' Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Without delay, let's look at the card in depth.

Jade Cargill will hope to put away Skye Blue at AEW Rampage without much resistance

Skye Blue recently lost to Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation. Going up against an unbeaten Jade Cargill will be a step too far for the independent star.

Cargill defeated two top stars last week on Rampage as she took down Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa in a triple threat match. Cargill is in a premium spot to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship. This should be another straightforward night for her.

CM Punk makes good on his promise to AEW fans, again

CM Punk promised AEW fans he'll be there every week, fighting the up and comers in the company. Having already fought off Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs, another young star gets to share the ring with the Voice of the Voiceless.

Daniel Garcia has been one of the biggest pro-wrestling success stories of 2021, quickly rising through the ranks to take on the likes of Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and now CM Punk. Although he won't win, Red Death gets another chance to prove why he's rated so highly against one of the finest of this generation.

Lucha Brothers prepare for another title defense against The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed is a unique tag team in AEW, working as cocky heels who will insult anyone and everyone. However, they must be careful around the AEW tag team champions Lucha Brothers.

Max Caster rapped about dethroning Lucha Brothers which set the wheels in motion for this match. The Acclaimed is good, but not as good as the Lucha Brothers. Also, it's too soon for the Mexicans to drop the title. The match should be fun, with the champions retaining.

Former Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Brian Cage finally collide again on AEW Rampage

Ricky Starks and Brian Cage have been on a collision course for many weeks. Team Taz betraying The Machine and subsequent questions over the former IMPACT Wrestling star's ability to be a main event talent have given this feud a personal edge.

On Friday, the former teammates face each other in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Ricky Starks holds a win over Brian Cage, who is in desperate need of a shot in the arm. This is the toughest match to predict and could go either way. However, it feels like AEW sees more upside in Starks and could go for him as the winner.

