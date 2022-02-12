AEW Rampage Preview: Hook back in action, cancelled tag team match reinstated, Britt Baker faces upcoming star in her first match, AEW Tag Team Championships on the line (11 February 2022)  

AEW Rampage brings fans another explosive 60 minutes of pro wrestling this week. The card is absolutely stacked with must-see matches as several stars make their returns to Friday night television.

As is often the case, Rampage was taped after Dynamite this week. So while the action won't be live, fans will still see Wednesday night's roudy New Jersey crowd. Matching up with this week's well-received AEW Dynamite will be a daunting task for Rampage, but hopefully fans will be just as fired up.

The show features four matches this week as well as an appearance from a former WWE Champion. The "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" Hook will look for his next victim. Britt Baker returns to Rampage to give an upcoming star a shot at defeating her. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will put their titles on the line against two second-generation stars.

AEW star Bryan Danielson addresses the fans

Bryan Danielson is slated for a Rampage appearance and will likely call out Jon Moxley. The former WWE Champion made a shocking offer of alliance with Moxley after his match last week on Dynamite.

The American Dragon has been waiting for a response from the Purveyor of Violence, and fans may finally get an answer tonight.

First Match: Hook vs. Blake Li

Hook has been on the warpath since his AEW debut in December 2021. The second-generation star has been enjoying flawless victory after flawless victory, which has apparently angered QT Marshall.

Following another dominant win by Hook last month, Marshall confronted him and quickly wound up humiliated. The leader of The Factory has always been quick to anger and seems to have made it a personal mission to derail Hook's momentum.

In his latest attempt, QT Marshall has sent his protege Blake Li to step into the ring with Hook. Li has not wrestled a single televised match in his career, but the young star could turn out to be a prodigy as well. While Hook will likely take the win, it will be interesting to see him face another Nightmare Factory alumni.

Second Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Robyn Renegade

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker makes her return to Rampage to take on newcomer Robyn Renegade.

Renegade has thus far only appeared for AEW on Dark alongside her twin sister. The young star will be out of her element and without her twin at ringside.

Baker will likely take the match, as she's definitely building up to a title defense at Revolution next month.

Third Match: Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Young Bucks

Young Bucks® @youngbucks Bucks vs RPG Vice tomorrow night on #AEWRampage . We hear Rocky & Trent are both feeling great & ready to go! 🤣 Bucks vs RPG Vice tomorrow night on #AEWRampage. We hear Rocky & Trent are both feeling great & ready to go! 🤣😂💀 https://t.co/yeudpTKY08

Barretta and Romero (collectively known as Roppongi Vice) will face the Young Bucks. The teams were initially meant to lock horns on the January 21 episode of Rampage, but the match was cancelled due to Romero contracting Covid-19.

Hardcore fans will recall that the two teams have had lengthy feuds against each other in the past. The Bucks will likely take a win here, even if NJPW star Jay White doesn't interfere this time.

Main Event: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) (w/Christian Cage) vs. Colten & Austin Gunn (w/Billy Gunn) for the AEW Tag Team Championship

AEW on TV @AEWonTV Will it be title on or title off for the Jurassic Express when they defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship during #AEWRampage only on @tntdrama Will it be title on or title off for the Jurassic Express when they defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship during #AEWRampage only on @tntdrama? https://t.co/DTSITAzUM1

The Gunn Club have been attacking Jurassic Express for weeks now. Last week, team leader Billy Gunn threw Jungle Boy out in the cold. The champions have been itching for retribution and might just get it tonight.

While Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are likely to retain, The Gunn club are undefeated in tag team competition and will definitely grow their following tonight.

