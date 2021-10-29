AEW Rampage Preview: Halloween-themed Street Fight, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

Welcome to the preview for AEW Rampage. This coming Friday's show was taped in Boston immediately after Dynamite ended.

Rampage advertised three matches for the show as usual. Bryan Danielson will take on Eddie Kingston in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin will go head-to-head in a match that came about at Lio Rush's behest.

The third and final match of the evening will see Abadon and Britt Baker go one-on-one in a Halloween-style No-DQ match. Without further delay, let's jump into the preview.

Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

The American Dragon and the Mad King will fight on probably the best and most anticipated bout of the night. The winner will go on to face either Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy in the tournament finals.

The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship. This match is likely to be a brutal hitting affair as both men love to employ a lot of stiff shots and chops in their matches.

While Bryan Danielson is the favorite heading into the match, it would be foolish to write off Eddie Kingston.

Dante Martin will hope to get a big win against Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal is one of the best veterans in AEW. The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently faced CM Punk in a great clash, and his next opponent is Dante Martin.

Dante Martin is one of the brightest future stars in AEW. His regular high-level performances have endeared him to the AEW fanbase, and a match against Matt Sydal will give him an excellent opportunity to get a statement victory. We expect this match to be highly entertaining.

Britt Baker and Abadon will square off for the first time

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Abadon will fight each other for the first time in their careers. A victory for Abadon would give the Living Dead Girl a future shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

The match stipulation is a Halloween-themed Trick or Treat Street Fight, and it should be every bit as fun as it sounds. We are yet to see how this match works in reality. It's hard to see the Good Doctor losing here, but the match will probably be great nonetheless.

