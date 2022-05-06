AEW Rampage Preview: Britt Baker takes on two former WWE stars, Riho returns after being sidelined by injury (06 May 2022)

AEW Rampage will air its first episode in the adjusted time slot. The promotion recently announced adjustments to Rampage's timeslot due to the NBA and NFL season.

This week, Britt Baker returns to Rampage in her first match without the AEW Women's Championship. Riho makes her highly anticipated return. The inaugural Women's Champion will participate in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

We'll break down these matches and more in this week's AEW Rampage Preview!

1. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

The 24-year-old star finally makes her return at AEW Rampage!

As the Women's Qualifiers near the end, with more and more names lining up, the tournament's prestige is revealed in the Quarter Finals.

Riho finally returns after her injury at Battle of the Belts I. Similarly, Yuka is also making her return to AEW after her last televised bout on July 14, 2021.

In an epic battle, the two Japanese stars will likely push each other to their limits. However, Riho will most likely win as Sakazaki is involved in many ventures within Japan.

2. "The Handsome Devil" Hook vs. JD Drake

After Hook's previous AEW Rampage bout was interrupted by Tony Nese, the star is back in business as he takes on the former Wing-Man.

Fans will likely already know the conclusion to Hook's bout as the undefeated star won't easily suffer a loss to JD Drake. However, with Nese out for his blood, the Handsome Devil might be building up to his first loss.

3. Tag-Team Action: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

The D.M.D. makes her return to AEW Rampage!

Toni Storm has found an ally within Ruby Soho as the two team up to take on the women's division bullies, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Soho is no stranger to the opposing team as the rebel has come to blows multiple times with all the members on Baker's side. While Storm hasn't faced the opposing team, she has a ton of momentum behind her.

The bout could go either way, as Storm & Soho's combined ability might overwhelm Baker & Hayter. Similarly, Reba could easily interfere and turn the tide. Fans will have to catch Rampage to see the outcome.

4. Konosuke Takeshita makes his AEW Rampage debut against Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal's new attitude seems to have changed his persona as he's looking for fights beyond Samoa Joe.

Takeshita has made quite the impression on AEW fans during his Dark matches. The DDTPro star is one of the first from the indie promotion to appear in AEW.

Since Lethal has had little success on AEW TV, the star will likely lose to the 26-year-old. However, with Lethal's new mean streak, he could still employ a low blow to steal another victory.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh