AEW Rampage timeslot changes disclosed for upcoming episode

The next episode of AEW Rampage will air earlier than usual due to the NHL Playoffs.

Rampage timings saw some irregularities earlier this year due to NBA airings. The most recent case of timeslot change occurred on the April 14 episode, which aired at 7 PM Eastern Time. The event saw Hangman Adam Page face Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, which the former retained.

AEW's Twitter handle recently announced that this week's Rampage on May 6 would air at 5:30 pm ET. The tweet also disclosed that Hook would be in action:

While no details regarding the upcoming episode are announced, fans can expect Hook's storyline with Danhausen to progress during their next appearance this week.

Last week's AEW Rampage episode saw a ton of action

Aside from the main event match between Samoa Joe and Trent Beretta, the previous episode of Rampage witnessed progress in multiple storylines.

Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland faced off for a spot in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament. While Strickland put up a valiant effort, Allin picked up the win due to Ricky Starks's distraction.

Hook and Danhausen faced off in a much-anticipated encounter on another front. However, Tony Nese interrupted the two stars. Taz's son temporarily teamed up with Danhausen to overpower Nese. While the duo left the ring, a team-up is suspected in the future.

With so many storylines in progress, the upcoming episode of Rampage is expected to be a banger. Fans will stay tuned to watch how things unfold this week in AEW.

Did you like last week's Rampage episode? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh