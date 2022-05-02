×
Create
Notifications

AEW Rampage timeslot changes disclosed for upcoming episode

This week&#039;s Rampage timing will be different than usual.
This week's Rampage timing will be different than usual.
reaction-emoji
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 06:19 PM IST
News

The next episode of AEW Rampage will air earlier than usual due to the NHL Playoffs.

Rampage timings saw some irregularities earlier this year due to NBA airings. The most recent case of timeslot change occurred on the April 14 episode, which aired at 7 PM Eastern Time. The event saw Hangman Adam Page face Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, which the former retained.

AEW's Twitter handle recently announced that this week's Rampage on May 6 would air at 5:30 pm ET. The tweet also disclosed that Hook would be in action:

THIS FRIDAY, May 6 on #AEWRampage with an Earlier Special start time of 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT on @tntdrama, the Cold Hearted, Handsome Devil @730hook will be in action! https://t.co/uzhOwQlJpi

While no details regarding the upcoming episode are announced, fans can expect Hook's storyline with Danhausen to progress during their next appearance this week.

Last week's AEW Rampage episode saw a ton of action

Aside from the main event match between Samoa Joe and Trent Beretta, the previous episode of Rampage witnessed progress in multiple storylines.

Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland faced off for a spot in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament. While Strickland put up a valiant effort, Allin picked up the win due to Ricky Starks's distraction.

Hook and Danhausen faced off in a much-anticipated encounter on another front. However, Tony Nese interrupted the two stars. Taz's son temporarily teamed up with Danhausen to overpower Nese. While the duo left the ring, a team-up is suspected in the future.

.@730Hook disposes of @TonyNese and @MarkSterlingEsq! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/RNQ33eZ1AA

With so many storylines in progress, the upcoming episode of Rampage is expected to be a banger. Fans will stay tuned to watch how things unfold this week in AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

Did you like last week's Rampage episode? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी