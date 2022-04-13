Tony Khan reveals AEW Dynamite overrun, discusses timeslot change and Rampage ratings

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce that this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS will have an overrun, meaning that the show will continue to air past 10 PM ET.

AEW ratings have been on the rise lately, owing to some great matches and progress in storylines. Hence, the TBS network has granted the promotion permission to air this week's Dynamite past their usual slot.

Tony Khan seemed delighted to share the good news on his Twitter handle, where he thanked the fans for their support. He tweeted:

"Thanks to our great fans, great ratings + a great card of matches set for Wednesday Night Dynamite, @TBSNetwork granted us an overrun for #AEWDynamite tomorrow! It may just be a few minutes, but whatever happens there’s a chance we’ll run past 10pm ET/9pm CT tomorrow on Dynamite!"

The AEW boss also noted that last week's AEW rampage ratings were extremely favorable. The April 8 episode had an audience of 600,000 on TNT for a whopping 31.58% improvement compared to 456,000 viewers last week. It was the second-best audience of the year, tying in with Beach Break for the best key demo rating of the year.

Tony Khan thanked everyone for the overwhelming response. He further clarified the modified time slot for Rampage in his tweet. Check it out below:

"Thank you all who helped us reach our biggest audience for #AEWRampage on TNT in months + best demo rating in our timeslot since October 1! Rampage will be in a special early slot this Friday @ 7pm ET/6pm CT LIVE on TNT, + we’re back on TBS tomorrow, #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!"

Tony Khan has booked an excellent match card for this week's AEW programming

The matches scheduled for this week in AEW are filled with title defenses, tag team bouts, and even grudge matches. Jurassic Express will put their tag team titles on the line against the reDRagon.

Furthermore, Samoa Joe will compete against Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor Television Championship. This will be the latter's first title defense since he won the title from Rhett Titus at ROH's Supercard of Honor earlier this month.

The Jericho Appreciation society will also be up against the trio of Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag-team grudge match.

On Rampage, Hangman Page will put his world title on the line against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match. This week will also feature the Battle of the Belts special, where women's champion Thunder Rosa will defend her title against Nyla Rose.

All in all, fans will have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming AEW programming this week. Which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments!

