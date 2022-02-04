AEW Rampage Preview - Sammy Guevara defends TNT Championship, FTW Championship on the line, former WWE star wrestles in AEW for the first time since 2019 (February 04, 2022)

AEW Rampage will air from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL this week. The Rampage card has once again been stacked with four highly-charged matches. Additionally, the show will be the second in two weeks to have two titles defended.

Sammy Guevara has answered another challenge for his TNT Championship. Will the Spanish God prove victorious, or will he face another defeat? Ricky Starks has also put his FTW Championship on the line for the third time, as the star defends not only the belt but the legacy.

Keep reading as we dive into the match card for the February 4th episode of AEW Rampage.

AEW Rampage Show Opener: Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

After his defeat by Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole is back on track to racking up wins. The former NXT Champion will be facing Evil Uno of the Dark Order, and seems intent on initiating a path of destruction. Cole has faced the Dark Order members before, so this could even be seen as a grudge match.

Cole is unlikely to take a loss here, but stranger things have happened in AEW.

Second Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isaiah Kassidy for the TNT Championship

Matt Hardy has issued a warning to Isiah Kassidy after the young star continuously "disappointed" him. In order for Kassidy to continue working with Hardy, he'll have to defeat TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and bring the belt home to the HFO.

Unfortunately for Isiah, defeating Guevara will be an uphill battle. The Spanish God has just come off of a grueling slugfest against Cody Rhodes and emerged victorious. The TNT Champion has never looked stronger, so it'll be an upset if Kassidy ends up taking him down.

Third Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedez Martinez

Thunder Rosa will take on newly-signed Mercedes Martinez in a grudge match.

Martinez cost Thunder Rosa her shot at the TBS Championship last month by attacking her. The two wrestlers have faced each other in the ring before, so there might just be more animosity than fans are expecting in this bout.

Mercedes has not wrestled in AEW since 2019, and a loss here could be damaging. Regardless, Thunder Rosa is the fan favorite and will likely emerge victorious.

Main Event: Ricky Starks (c) vs Jay Lethal for the FTW Championship

Ricky Starks will defend his FTW Championship against veteran Jay Lethal in the main event. Starks' championship might not be officially recognized in AEW, but the belt is still considered prestigious.

Lethal has not had a televised match since appearing briefly in the Diamond Ring Battle Royal. The six-time X-Division Champion has a lot to prove and will likely bring his A game tonight.

Will the 27-year-old champion retain? Fans will have to catch Dynamite to see if the New Orleans native will be able to defeat Jay Lethal or not.

