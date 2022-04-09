AEW Rampage Preview: Former WWE Champion in action, Jon Moxley main events, Swerve Strickland faces the promotion's most dastardly heel (08 April 2022)

This week's AEW Rampage was pre-taped after Dynamite, but fans around the world are in for quite the line-up.

A former WWE Champion will take on a popular AEW star in a blockbuster clash. Swerve Strickland has already made plenty of enemies and looks to take on one of the biggest heels in All Elite Wrestling. Jon Moxley steps up to the main event, and if his Dynamite promo is anything to go by, the forecast is violence.

These matches and more as we dive right into the card for tonight's AEW Rampage!

AEW Rampage Opener: Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

Beretta has promised to show Yuta Wheeler a thing or two by beating Danielson.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is back in action as he takes on Trent Beretta. The Blackpool Combat Club and Best Friends have been in back and forth spats for a few weeks.

Initially, Wheeler Yuta seemingly chose William Regal over Best Friends, causing tension within the group. As the stable's youngest member seems to have taken his exit, Beretta has stepped up to teach Yuta a lesson by beating Danielson.

While it's unlikely that Beretta will defeat The American Dragon, the star is no pushover. A shocking upset could set the tone for the rest of the card.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament - Women's Qualifier: Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues into its next qualifier bout. Long-term AEW star Red Velvet steps up to ROH's Willow Nightingale.

Nightingale unsuccessfully faced off against AEW's Mercedes Martinez during ROH Supercard of Honor and is looking for a win tonight. Willow is also the first female ROH star to make an appearance in AEW since Khan acquired the indie promotion.

Both stars are extremely talented and the match could go either way. Fans will simply have to catch AEW Rampage to see which wrestler triumphs.

Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall of The Factory

Marshall has openly been having problems with the new talent in AEW.

Swerve Strickland has been fighting off Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs for weeks after getting on the bad side of Team Taz. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Strickland will take on one of the most villainous men in the promotion.

QT Marshall involved himself in the feud between Team Taz and Keith Lee weeks ago. Marshall initially tried to recruit Lee, stating that they now had mutual enemies. The star could likely be trying to recruit Strickland using the same reasoning.

It's unlikely that Marshall will defeat Strickland without cheating or interference. Swerve is aching for a win and getting one over QT will give him some much-needed momentum.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Jon Moxley vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta is on a high after picking up the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor. With all his momentum, the star seems to believe he has what it takes to step up to the Purveyor of Violence.

Yuta seems eager to join the ranks of the Blackpool Combat Club, but has yet to make an impression on Moxley. The main event of AEW Rampage might just be where he's able to do this.

It's unlikely that Moxley will take a loss, but losing to Wheeler would set the young star's career on fire. Regardless of the outcome, this is a blockbuster bout that fans won't want to miss!

