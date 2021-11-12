AEW Rampage Preview: Final show before Full Gear, major WWE reunion?

Welcome to the preview for AEW Rampage. This Friday's show will be the final show before the last AEW pay-per-view of the year.

Only two matches have been announced ahead of time, as opposed to the three that generally take place. Immediately after the show, we'll get to watch the Countdown towards Full Gear, which takes place live on Saturday.

A former NXT champion could be reuniting with his former tag team and stable partner, while Orange Cassidy will take on a longtime foe in a lumberjack match.

Without any delay, let's jump into the preview for the final pit stop before Full Gear.

We could be seeing a continuation of The Undisputed Era reunion on AEW Rampage

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited on this week's #AEW Dynamite! Former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited on this week's #AEW Dynamite! https://t.co/cxYAwFn64z

Bobby Fish and Adam Cole met backstage on this week's AEW Dynamite. It was a significant moment as the duo was part of the most popular faction in NXT history.

Adam Cole tried to convince The Young Bucks of Bobby Fish's greatness after the latter attacked Jungle Boy. This led to Tony Khan announcing that Jungle Boy and Bobby Fish will go one-on-one at AEW Rampage one day before the Superkliq and the Jurassic Express/Christian Cage clash in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Full Gear.

Expect this match to be a great one considering how good Jungle Boy is and the veteran experience of Bobby Fish. The Jurassic Express member should come out on top to build momentum towards the huge six-man tag team match at Full Gear.

Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy will battle each other in a Lumberjack Match

The Hardy Family Office and The Best Friends have been feuding for what seems to be forever. Their respective leaders, Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy will battle it out in a Lumberjack Match at AEW Rampage.

Hopefully, this match provides a conclusive ending to a storyline that has run its course. Orange Cassidy has solidified his status as an upper mid-card talent, while Matt Hardy is a grizzled veteran.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Freshly Squeezed should come out on top after suffering a big loss to Miro in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. A win would be the perfect way for him to bounce back and move on to bigger and better things.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh